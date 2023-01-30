Read full article on original website
gueydantoday.com
Lillie Mae Latour Broussard “Bugga”
ABBEVILLE - Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Lillie Mae Latour Broussard, 89, who died Friday, January 27, 2023 at The Vermilion at Eastridge. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery in Abbeville, Louisiana. She is survived by her...
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish crash
Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville. The initial investigation by State...
gueydantoday.com
Pauline Rodriguez Guidet
ERATH – A Private Memorial Service for Mrs. Pauline Rodriguez Guidet, 67, will be held at a later date. A native of Crosbyton, TX and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Pauline died at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Maison du Monde Nursing Center. She is survived...
gueydantoday.com
Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
