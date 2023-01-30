Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Weather Service Issues Winter Storm WARNING
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Brown and all surrounding counties from Noon today (Monday) through 9:00 am Wednesday. An ice storm is forecast to materialize starting slowly today with light precipitation and worsening tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The official statement from the National Weather Service is below.
ktxs.com
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
brownwoodnews.com
More than 30 responses to traffic accidents in last two days
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
brownwoodnews.com
WINTER WEATHER CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS
Brownwood Lions golf at Lampasas postponed – Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7. Cross Plains ISD – No school today, no athletic events tonight. Panther Creek CISD – Classes will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. today, conditions have worsened. Millsap at Early high school district basketball games have...
koxe.com
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery.
brady-today.com
THE EAGLE REPORT - Junior High Perform Dinner Theater Show, Lohn Eagle Athletics Busy
Ed. Note - Due to the adverse weather this week, we are just now running this week's Eagle Report. Lohn ISD middle school one act play students put on a spectacular dinner theater show to a packed house on Monday, January 23rd. Guests were served a spaghetti dinner and dessert while they enjoyed the wonderful program. The Jr. High cast and crew included:
Comments / 0