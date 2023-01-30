It was love at first swallow. The year was 1988. I’d been going through a terrible depression for several months, which was nothing new: Depression and I had been intimate for as far back as I could remember. But it was the first time I’d ever seen a psychiatrist about it. I was 28 years old, on the rise as an entertainment lawyer, and utterly miserable about everything: my love life, my career, my future, and the world. My therapist was growing increasingly concerned and, I suspect, frustrated, so she referred me to Dr. Davidson.

