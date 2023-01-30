ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — I don't normally argue with rodents, but Punxsutawney Phil is wrong! And guess what, he is only right 40% of the time. Phil saw his shadow early Thursday morning, meaning that he is forecasting six more weeks of winter. For us in Florida, it doesn't really matter if we get six more weeks of winter or if we get an early spring. We are forecasting above-average, more spring-like temperatures over the next several weeks.

