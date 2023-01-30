ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

jeff blevins
4d ago

Mind boggling!! A comet that has cruised the Universe for thousands of years. Trying to think of all that it has seen, in its endless journey through space. 😎🚀

click orlando

Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Spend An Entire Week At These 7 Enticing Rentals In Florida And Score An Awesome Discount

Are you the type of traveler who visits a place, and no matter where you are, you never want to leave? Sometimes vacations can be quite short – a weekend, just a few days – which makes it extremely hard to leave. However, we have a list of enticing VRBO rentals in Florida that offer an incredible discount the longer you stay. Are you looking to save some money on a seven-day trip? We’ve got you covered right here.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida Dominates New Ranking Of Most Dangerous Beaches In America

A new study ranks the nation's top 10 most dangerous beaches and seven of them are in Florida. New Smyrna Beach topped the list compiled by researchers at Travel Lens. The ranking considered the number of surf zone fatalities since 2010, the number of shark attacks since 2010 and the number of hurricanes between 1851 and 2020. Cocoa Beach came in second, Ormond Beach third and Panama City Beach was fourth.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

6 more weeks of winter? Not for Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — I don't normally argue with rodents, but Punxsutawney Phil is wrong! And guess what, he is only right 40% of the time. Phil saw his shadow early Thursday morning, meaning that he is forecasting six more weeks of winter. For us in Florida, it doesn't really matter if we get six more weeks of winter or if we get an early spring. We are forecasting above-average, more spring-like temperatures over the next several weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
getawaycouple.com

The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Famous Florida eagle Harriet goes missing from nest

"Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen in the nest area since yesterday late afternoon. While M defends & protects the nest solo, all we can do is watch/wait for a hopeful return of Harriet soon," representatives for the cam said on Twitter Friday afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL

