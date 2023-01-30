FA Cup fifth-round draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Tottenham and Co await fate
Wrexham will host Premier League opposition if they can overcome Sheffield United after drawing Tottenham at home in the FA Cup fifth round.
John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.
Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides not having played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.
Manchester United have an all-Premier League clash at Old Trafford after West Ham beat Derby 2-0 on Mondat night.
Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday.
Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton and Grimsby, while Ipswich or Burnley will take on Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.
All matches will take place on the week of Wednesday, March 1.
FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
Re-cap the draw in Sportsmail's live blog of the FA Cup fifth-round draw, as Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and more await their fate.
