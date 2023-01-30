ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta man sentenced in Valdosta shooting

Feb. 2—VALDOSTA — An Atlanta man was convicted this past week for shooting an unarmed woman at her home in Valdosta in 2021, authorities said. Matias Rasheed Thomas, 23, was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for armed robbery and 55 years in confinement, to run consecutively, for other charges, according to a statement from Assistant Southern District Attorney Zachary L. Register, who prosecuted the case.
VALDOSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man charged in shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Guillermo Vazquez Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. It’s believed that Martinez is still on the run. Both victims survived the shooting. Gainesville police say two men are in critical condition after the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

80-year-old Ellenwood man sentenced to life in connection to fatal shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Superior Court Judge Danielle Roberts sentenced an 80-year-old man to life in prison after being found guilty in the murder of a 19-year-old, officials told Atlanta News First. According to officials, a Henry County jury found Hailu Abebe guilty of malice murder, felony...
ELLENWOOD, GA

