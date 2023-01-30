Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
YAHOO!
North Ga. deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot, killed, GBI says
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the deputy who shot and killed an unarmed man in north Georgia last week was not wearing a body camera. Billy Dewayne Couch, 51, died after a Gordon County sheriff’s deputy shot him following a chase. “Well I was shocked,” Greg Seritt, a...
YAHOO!
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
A Cobb County massage parlor employee was taken away in handcuffs for providing services too risqué to say even on TV, police say. The massage parlor is inside a family-friendly shopping center with a children’s salon next door and even a Chuck E. Cheese across the street. Jasmine...
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton detectives investigate string of robberies targeting gay men on dating apps
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police detectives said they are investigating a string of robberies in the Old National Highway that seem to be targeting gay men on dating apps. Detectives said victims have been set up to meet near the highway where they have been robbed at gunpoint.
Atlanta police investigating shooting death of man near apartment complex
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed this morning.
YAHOO!
Atlanta man sentenced in Valdosta shooting
Feb. 2—VALDOSTA — An Atlanta man was convicted this past week for shooting an unarmed woman at her home in Valdosta in 2021, authorities said. Matias Rasheed Thomas, 23, was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for armed robbery and 55 years in confinement, to run consecutively, for other charges, according to a statement from Assistant Southern District Attorney Zachary L. Register, who prosecuted the case.
APD: Video released of suspect in shooting that left man dead in front of downtown ATL restaurant
The Atlanta Police Department has released photos and surveillance video of a man connected to a deadly shooting that happened downtown last Friday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
YAHOO!
Child who slipped, fell in the street run over by school bus in DeKalb County, police say
A child was run over by a school bus on Wednesday morning, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. At around 7 a.m., police arrived at a bus stop located on Brown Drive and Brookside Parkway after a child who was running in the street slipped and fell. Police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged in shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Guillermo Vazquez Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. It’s believed that Martinez is still on the run. Both victims survived the shooting. Gainesville police say two men are in critical condition after the...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting man's possessions on fire
A Gainesville woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly set fire to a man's possessions in the yard of a home on Elrod Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Mikayla Arnold, 31, burned more than $4,000 worth of the victim's personal belongings in her yard. Deputies responded...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 22-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb park: ‘He could have been saved’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of a man who was shot and killed in a DeKalb County park says although the suspected shooter has been arrested, she’s angry. Twenty-two year-old Devalon Davis’ mom Quincie Lee visited Shoal Creek Park Monday afternoon for the first time since his life was ended there.
Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
An Atlanta officer stopped a vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the Downtown Connector on Saturday afternoon and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
80-year-old Ellenwood man sentenced to life in connection to fatal shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Superior Court Judge Danielle Roberts sentenced an 80-year-old man to life in prison after being found guilty in the murder of a 19-year-old, officials told Atlanta News First. According to officials, a Henry County jury found Hailu Abebe guilty of malice murder, felony...
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2 Action...
