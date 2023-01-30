ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Olean Offers Exterior Housing Rehabilitation Loans

By Rich and Anne Lee
 4 days ago

OLEAN, NY —The Olean Local Development Corporation will be accepting applications for its newly created Exterior Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program throughout the month of February.

The program is designed to improve and enhance housing conditions of properties in residential neighborhoods, according to an OLDC press release issued Friday.

Because of limiting funding, a maximum of five awards will be provided assist eligible residents who own one-family or two-family residential properties within the city to make exterior home repairs.

The maximum amount of assistance is $10,000, and the minimum is $5,000. Homeowners who receive assistance are required to contribute a 100% match.

The ODLC will review and score the applications based upon Project Selection Criteria, which can be found online on the OLDC’s webpage.

Applications can be emailed to Kathy Monroe at kmonroe@cityofolean.org or taken to the OLDC, 101 E. State St., Room 209.

