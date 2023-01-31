ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Overcharges cost consumers.' Triangle Walmarts among stores fined for price-scanner error

If you don't already, you might want to start keeping your eyes on the price scanner while you're being checked out at stores.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.

"Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don't match," Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

The department conducts unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, a more intensive follow-up inspection is conducted later.

SEE ALSO: T-Mobile says hacker stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers

Some stores fined in the Triangle and surrounding areas include:

Walmart Supercenter at Glenn School Road in Durham paid $3,660 in fines.

Dollar General at U.S. Highway 1 in Moore County paid $22,995 for six failed inspections since November 2021.

Walmart Supercenter at U.S. Hwy. 15/501 in Chapel Hill paid $2,460 in fines.

Walmart Neighborhood Store at N.C. Hwy. 55 in Cary paid $11,970 in fines.

People who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at (984) 236-4750.

This isn't the first time stores have been fined for price-scanner errors.

In July 2022, ABC11 Troubleshooter looked into the problem of consumers being overcharged while checking out . She learned the problem is getting worse.

WATCH | Stores fined for overcharging customers through price scanning mistakes skyrockets

Overcharged while checking out. Several stores in the Triangle paid thousands of dollars in fines for price scanning errors.

