These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois
It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
This Weekend’s Full Moon Firewalk in Illinois is the Opposite of What You’d Expect
If your plans this Sunday don't include a 'firewalk,' change them ASAP. Happy February! It's beyond freezing outside and it's bound to be a cold, wintery month in the Stateline, but maybe you could add a little 'fire' to your life this weekend. When I first discovered the 'Firewalk Tranquility...
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana
Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. A bill in the state capitol, however, would prohibit declawing, except for medical reasons. One veterinarian said that it is mainly because their cat could be […]
What is the coolest thing made in Illinois?
An annual competition kicked off Thursday that shines a light on Illinois' diverse manufacturing sector.
Romance Doesn’t Have To Cost a Fortune – 5 Money Saving Ideas For Indiana Valentines
Valentine's Day is a time for love and romance, but if you're like most, it means spending too much money on expensive food, cards, gifts, and flowers. Luckily there are plenty of ways to celebrate your love without putting you in debt. How to Make Valentine's Day Special with Little...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
State announces latest auction of unclaimed property
Classic coins, jewelry, and watches are just some of the items for sale at the state’s unclaimed property auction. More than 400 items will be up for bid during this month’s online auction conducted by the Illinois State Treasurer’s office.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
ourquadcities.com
Discover treasures galore at Illinois online auction of unclaimed property
Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry and more are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online through the State of Illinois. The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards and safe deposit boxes, and items are surrendered to the office after attempts to locate the owners have failed after several years. The office conducts online auctions of unclaimed property, along with an in-person auction of unclaimed property yearly during the Illinois State Fair.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
