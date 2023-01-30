ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5NEWS

Why experts say you should clean your car after winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and multiple county road departments have been spreading salt mixtures on roadways in order to combat the ice. Nick Jones with AAMCO Transmissions and Zack Roller with NWA Mobile Detail explains that those chemicals could present an issue for drivers. "We...
ROGERS, AR
KSLA

Cold rain and a little ice to continue through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The miserable weather continues in the ArkLaTex with the rain and ice threat expected to remain into the late night and overnight hours. Half of the region is under some sort of Winter Weather Alert, with some counties in East Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and McCurtain County under Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM. The counties and parishes under Winter Weather Advisory will remain until the same time. Temperatures are struggling mightily with the mid-30s being the maximum for most of us in the region. The ice threat will remain, mainly north of I-20 and along the I-30 corridor. Widespread rain will remain everywhere else tonight as lows drop to the low-30s overnight.
ARKANSAS STATE
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
HOOKS, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday

The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Feb. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning. Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTBS

Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
TEXARKANA, TX
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
KTBS

Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hope Suffers Power Outages

The ice storm finally caught up with Hope in the predawn hours Thursday. Many areas lost power as ice-laden branches finally began causing issues. This Hope Water & Light crew was on the Rosston Road about 4:45 am. There were numerous limbs down on US 278 east of Hope. Rosston power was off at 5:15am.
HOPE, AR
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

