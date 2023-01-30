Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Related
Why experts say you should clean your car after winter weather
ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and multiple county road departments have been spreading salt mixtures on roadways in order to combat the ice. Nick Jones with AAMCO Transmissions and Zack Roller with NWA Mobile Detail explains that those chemicals could present an issue for drivers. "We...
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
KSLA
Cold rain and a little ice to continue through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The miserable weather continues in the ArkLaTex with the rain and ice threat expected to remain into the late night and overnight hours. Half of the region is under some sort of Winter Weather Alert, with some counties in East Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and McCurtain County under Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM. The counties and parishes under Winter Weather Advisory will remain until the same time. Temperatures are struggling mightily with the mid-30s being the maximum for most of us in the region. The ice threat will remain, mainly north of I-20 and along the I-30 corridor. Widespread rain will remain everywhere else tonight as lows drop to the low-30s overnight.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday
The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
KSLA
KSLA chief meteorologist talks to Texarkana school about weather science
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle was on the road Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Texarkana. “If you go up into the atmosphere about 2,000 feet above our heads...” Castle said. Jeff made a stop at Liberty-Eylau Middle School to talk to students about weather science. These...
Kait 8
Feb. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning. Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
KTBS
Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
KTBS
Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Suffers Power Outages
The ice storm finally caught up with Hope in the predawn hours Thursday. Many areas lost power as ice-laden branches finally began causing issues. This Hope Water & Light crew was on the Rosston Road about 4:45 am. There were numerous limbs down on US 278 east of Hope. Rosston power was off at 5:15am.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0