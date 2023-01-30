Read full article on original website
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Talk of Alabama |2023 Model's Ball | 2.2.2023
Model’s Ball is where High Fashion show with a Purpose. The show will be at Cypress Inn Pavilion February 11, 2023, at 7 PM.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
USDA burning 111,000 acres in Alabama’s national forests: Here’s where and when
The USDA Forest Service has scheduled burns planned for four of Alabama’s national forests. The prescribed burns will take place on some 110,586 acres at Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee national forests over the next six months. The burn schedule will depend on weather, USDA said. The prescribed burns...
Winter weather advisory issued (again) for part of Alabama
Two north Alabama counties are under a winter weather advisory for the second night in a row. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said light freezing rain will be possible overnight in Lauderdale and Limestone counties. The winter weather advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The weather...
Alabama hospitals say they face an ‘existential crisis’ after COVID, ask state for financial help
The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to Alabama hospitals in terms of finances, say healthcare officials, who are now predicting nearly 15 hospitals around the state are in danger of closing. They are asking the state for relief money to meet payroll as the cost of labor has jumped. “The...
‘Floribama Murders:’ True-crime show revisits disturbing Alabama cases
“Floribama Murders,” an Oxygen true-crime series that launched in January, continues in February with more tales of death on either side of the Alabama-Florida line. The series featured several Alabama cases in January but appears to be focusing more on Florida cases in the weeks ahead. Two of those...
Alabama Business Intelligence Center director Lauren Hyde says the state’s economic future is bright
In fall of 2022 the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) announced the launch of the new Alabama Business Intelligence Center (ABIC), a centralized research hub within EDPA’s Birmingham office designed to collect and analyze data to assist with business and economy growth throughout the state as The Lede previously reported.
Georgia deputy arrested in Alabama allegedly tried to meet juvenile girl he met online
A Georgia law enforcement officer has been arrested in Alabama on a felony charge. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, a Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy, is charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes. Guevara, 20, was arrested Jan. 24 by Pleasant Grove police. Acting Chief Danny Reid said detectives believe Guevara...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5, get $200 win or lose on Super Bowl 57
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 comes with an outstanding offer, providing $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, when you make an opening bet on...
Alabama lawmakers put temporary hold on $1 billion contract for prison healthcare
A billion dollar contract to provide medical and mental health care for Alabama prison inmates came before the Legislature’s contract review committee on Thursday and sparked a lengthy series of questions from lawmakers, who put a temporary hold on the deal. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) contract is...
Woman found dying by Georgia highway in 1985 identified through DNA as Florida mother
A Florida mom was missing for decades before she was identified as a woman found dying along a Georgia road. On May 14, 1985, an “injured and unconscious” woman was spotted along state Highway 91 in Baker County, north of Newton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Huntsville Hospital CEO sees new Medicaid expansion push in Alabama
The leader of the Huntsville Hospital system, north Alabama’s largest healthcare provider, expects another attempt to expand Medicaid coverage in the Legislature this year. And he has a question for business leaders who oppose it. “When I talk to business leaders that are opposed to Medicaid expansion, I ask,...
Friend of Mt. Vernon homicide victim speaks out
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The search continues for a Mt. Vernon killer. Six days after the crime — one of the victim’s longtime friends spoke to News 5 who says the murder came as a shock. What was a regular Friday night for 45-year-old Jamel Pendleton turned deadly after he answered a knock at his door. […]
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
