ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Police outrage, legal hurdles, and confusion: Inside Alabama’s plan to release prisoners early

On Tuesday, about 400 people were set to walk out of Alabama prisons and work release centers, some just days or weeks ahead of the end of their sentences. A newly implemented law made their release possible, and the prisons were going to outfit each of them with ankle monitors to ensure they didn’t get into trouble when they walked out of the prison doors.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama releasing approximately 200 more prison inmates days after 134 freed

The number of inmates released early from Alabama prisons under a newly-enacted law has steadily increased since the first eligible inmates walked out of prison on Tuesday. According to an Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson, 134 inmates have been released as of Thursday evening. Approximately 170-200 additional inmates will be released Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is an apparent discrepancy between the Police Department’s tabulation of homicides and statistics compiled by the FBI. According to the agency’s Uniform Crime Report, Mobile had 111 murders and non-negligent homicides in Mobile in 2021. That is more than twice the 51 and the city has reported.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile, Birmingham police chiefs blast study showing cities most violent in nation

The police chiefs in Mobile and Birmingham are slamming a report by Forbes that names the two cities as among the “most dangerous” in the U.S. for 2023. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, in a statement late Thursday to AL.com, said the FBI crime data utilized by the website, MoneyGeek, and published by Forbes, was altered by inputting a dollar value placed on each crime.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy