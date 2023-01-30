TYLER — The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the winter weather this week. Typically, contractors are required to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The City’s electrical inspector inspects the work after it is done and prior to Oncor restoring the power to the residence. To reduce the amount of time it would typically take to restore power, electrical contractors can do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when the work is completed. Electrical contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the City when the work is complete. Click here to read more.

