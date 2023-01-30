Read full article on original website
Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash
SMITH COUNTY – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. According to our news partner KETK, A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death. On Jan. 23, 2021, Juarez drove his car with his two friends inside after they had drinks, authorities said. The vehicle reportedly went over a curb and crashed into two metal fences. The fence broke through the windshield and impaled Marco Antonio Lopez-Penado, who was a passenger in the back said Jacob Putman, the Smith County Criminal District Attorney. Authorities said Juarez walked away from the scene.
Man wanted for alleged ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and drives a red Chevrolet Colorado with the license plate number of LCN0550. He is known to run from police and is considered to have violent tendencies, according to Smith County officials. If you have any information about Williams’ whereabouts, please contact Lt. Josh Hill with the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at (903)-590-4885 or email at jhill@smith-county.com.
Smith County issues disaster declaration following winter storm damage
SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a Disaster Declaration on Thursday for the county due to damage caused by the winter storm, the county announced. Across the county, trees and limbs have fallen causing damage to houses and buildings along with power outages. Residents whose property was affected should report them. “Smith County Road and Bridge employees have been working around the clock since Tuesday to clear downed trees and limbs on county roads,” the county said. To report downed trees in the roadway in Smith County outside of city limits, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.
City crews work to clear trees, help restore power
TYLER — Crews are working to remove downed trees and limbs blocking roadways affected by the ice storm that descended upon the City from Monday through Wednesday. Oncor staff are working across Tyler to free power lines entangled in trees, so City crews may then proceed with clearing the roadways. The storm caused significant property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments are still underway. The City made a State of Texas Assistance Request Wednesday from the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a saw crew. An 18-person team from the Texas Forestry Service deployed to Tyler. The sawyers are working with the Streets Department to clear downed trees and limbs on City streets and alleys and right-of-ways. Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.
City easing inspection, permit requirements for repairs related to ice storm
TYLER — The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the winter weather this week. Typically, contractors are required to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The City’s electrical inspector inspects the work after it is done and prior to Oncor restoring the power to the residence. To reduce the amount of time it would typically take to restore power, electrical contractors can do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when the work is completed. Electrical contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the City when the work is complete. Click here to read more.
Closings, cancellations, delays announced due to weather related power issues
EAST TEXAS – Weather related power outages continue throughout the area. Several schools have cancelled classes Friday due to no electricity. No school for Brownsboro ISD and Cumberland Academy.
TEDC completes purchase of 412 acres for new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park
TYLER — The Tyler Economic Development Council has completed the purchase of 412 acres adjacent to Interstate 20 to develop as a new business park to be named Tyler Interstate Commerce Park. Its strategic location at the Interstate 20 interchange with State Highway 155 will provide convenient access for companies to Interstate 20, according to TEDC President/CEO Scott Martinez. “This acquisition is important for us to win future economic development projects that will provide jobs for our residents and further diversify our tax base. We are thankful to the leadership of the Smith County Commissioners Court for their partnership in constructing the new CR 3344. This new roadway will provide access for job-creating companies locating in the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park,” said Martinez Aas quoted in a news release.
