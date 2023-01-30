Read full article on original website
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Stop By Casa Manana Lake Charles For Buddy Russ Day
SWLA, you have another reason to eat at Casa Manaña, 2510 Ryan Street, Lake Charles! Monday, February 6, is Buddy Russ Day! Everyone knows the big guy, whose real name is Russ Conrad. He's been a local celeb, working for 99.5 for several years, and clearing very well-liked. Outside...
Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20
It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
Things You Need To Know For Buddy Russ Benefit This Sunday, Feb 5 in Sulphur, Louisiana
This Sunday, Southwest Louisiana will come together to support one of our own. Friends and family are putting on a huge benefit for Russ Conrad better known as Your Buddy Russ as he is known on the radio. Russ's cancer has come back with a vengeance and he has been...
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Positions
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Lake Charles, LA
