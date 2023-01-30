Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Related
KSLA
Cold rain and a little ice to continue through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The miserable weather continues in the ArkLaTex with the rain and ice threat expected to remain into the late night and overnight hours. Half of the region is under some sort of Winter Weather Alert, with some counties in East Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and McCurtain County under Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM. The counties and parishes under Winter Weather Advisory will remain until the same time. Temperatures are struggling mightily with the mid-30s being the maximum for most of us in the region. The ice threat will remain, mainly north of I-20 and along the I-30 corridor. Widespread rain will remain everywhere else tonight as lows drop to the low-30s overnight.
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday
The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
KSLA
KSLA chief meteorologist talks to Texarkana school about weather science
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle was on the road Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Texarkana. “If you go up into the atmosphere about 2,000 feet above our heads...” Castle said. Jeff made a stop at Liberty-Eylau Middle School to talk to students about weather science. These...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia and Union counties part of winter storm warning with potential one-fourth-inch icing
The weather forecast for the Magnolia area has been upgraded in severity to a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon added Columbia and Union counties to the winter storm warning area that will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Significant icing is expected. Additional...
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm
Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
Portions of Northeast Louisiana to be under Winter Weather Advisory starting January 31st at 6 PM
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. announced that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from January 31, 2023, at 6 PM, to February 1, 2023, at 9 AM for portions of Northeast Louisiana. According to officials, temperatures will fall to near freezing in the evening of […]
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
KSLA
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks
HOOKS, Texas (KSLA) - A standoff has ended in an east Texas city after a man fatally shot himself. According to Hooks Police Department, they attempted to negotiate with the man in order to get him out of the house. He instead fired shots at law enforcement. Police then put...
KTBS
Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
KSLA
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a brief break in the precipitation earlier this morning, another round of widespread rain and freezing rain will be arriving from the southwest during the morning commute. Temperatures will likely drop a few more degrees along and north of I-20 leading to the potential of more freezing rain and very slick travel conditions. Allow extra time if you have to head into work or school this morning!
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
KSLA
Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident
Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0