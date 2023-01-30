Read full article on original website
The pandemic was a tough time for the hotel industry as occupancy plunged in 2020 and 2021. A recent survey by Incisiv and Verizon confirms the profound impact, with occupancy falling to 44% in 2020 as COVID-19 began its global spread. In an effort to accommodate, hotel operators were forced to undergo significant digital acceleration over the last 24+ months, with contactless/touchless experiences and operations becoming the norm.
How Teriyaki Madness Saved $1M in Delivery Fees
The fast-casual chain remains committed to being on third-party delivery sites while also promoting its direct channels. Plus, the new technology it will begin testing this month that will reduce guest friction in the order pickup experience. With 30 new locations and 5% same-store sales growth in 2022, Teriyaki Madness...
