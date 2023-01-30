The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO