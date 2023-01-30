ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Icy weather updates in Tyler

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weight of ice accumulation...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested

February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
QUITMAN, TX
inforney.com

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than 44,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

City Of Paris Sanitation Update

The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.
PARIS, TX
inForney.com

City of Tyler, Smith County make announcements in regards to wintry weather

Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday. City of Tyler offices and facilities plan to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional ice acculmation from wintry precipitation from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSST Radio

Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs

Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

1 seriously injured after crashing on icy East Texas bridge

WINNSBORO, Texas — One person was severely injured in a major crash on Wednesday. According to the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on FM 2088, between FM 14 and FM 312. The PVFD says the driver was not using enough caution while crossing a bridge covered in...
WINNSBORO, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls

Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
TYLER, TX
