Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
This convenient magnetic iPhone charger can go anywhere you go
The iPhone is an exceptionally popular tool, and plenty of accessories promise to enhance the user experience. Few items are more paramount than a reliable charging option that allows you to power up without pausing your day, though. That’s the case with this handy wireless iPhone charger. And currently, you...
Cult of Mac
Pick up a rare first-gen iPhone for a mere $50,000
You can grow your collection of classic Apple gear with an original iPhone from 2007… if your pockets are deep enough. A first-generation iOS handset doesn’t usually go for that much, but this one is still sealed in the original packaging. Typically, an iPhone 1 sells for a...
Cult of Mac
Win a supreme stand that mounts your MagSafe iPhone anywhere [Cult of Mac giveaway]
We teamed up with SwitchEasy for this week’s giveaway, which will see three lucky winners receiving an Orbit Universal Magnetic Stand. The multifunctional stand works with any MagSafe-compatible iPhone. And it lets you mount that iPhone practically anywhere, from your desk to your car’s dash (thanks to the 3M sticker on the back).
Cult of Mac
These new hi-res noise-canceling headphones go for just $180
Edifier rolled out a new wireless over-ear set of headphones Tuesday — the WH950NB headset — providing another affordable alternative to high-end cans like Apple’s AirPods Max and products from the likes of Sony and Sennheiser. Featuring active noise cancellation (ANC) and hi-res audio, Edifier’s premium headphones...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s holiday quarter comes in worse than expected
Apple’s financial results from the December 2022 quarter include revenue and earnings per share that declined compared to the same period of the previous year. The figures did not live up to analysts’ expectations, which is dropping the share price. Still, CEO Tim Cook stayed positive: “As we...
Cult of Mac
5 upbeat takeaways from Apple’s optimistic earnings call
Although Apple’s December 2022 quarter was something of a disappointment, thanks to declines in revenue and profits, company executives accentuated the positives whenever possible during an earnings call with investors on Thursday. Here are some upbeat developments coming out of Apple’s Q1 2023 financial results, including a significant milestone...
Cult of Mac
Carry MacBook or iPad plus accessories in style with these new sleeves
If you like a touch of “soft and comfy” with your style, Elago’s fiber-fill sleeves for MacBook and iPad could be for you. They’re a soft cases for your devices that are also environmentally friendly because the material in them is recycled. And these sleeves won’t...
Cult of Mac
Jony Ive creates ‘perfect’ schnoz for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day
Legendary Apple design chief Jony Ive, responsible for the look and feel of iconic products like iPhone, grabbed headlines Wednesday for a new creation — a big, red paper nose. That may sound odd, but it’s for a good cause. Ive and his team came up with the...
Cult of Mac
iPad shipments shoot through the roof
Apple made almost half the tablets sold in the word during the December quarter, according to market researchers. The company itself says it took in more revenue from iPad sales in the October-through-December period than in any previous quarter. iPad shipments were very strong in Q4 2022. iPad sales saw...
Cult of Mac
Wall Street thinks Apple is just limping along
Analysts don’t expect to be wowed when Apple announces the results of its most recent financial quarter Thursday. They predict the company’s revenue declined slightly during the October-through-December period. Feeding into the prediction is the struggle Apple had meeting iPhone demand during the quarter, which a top market-analysis...
Cult of Mac
Why UPDF is a top choice among PDF editors (53% off now)
Most people must deal with PDF files online at some point, like when they fill out forms, sign documents or save files they don’t want others to easily modify. But if you think your only choices for easy-to-use, feature-rich PDF editing software are big, expensive products, you haven’t met UPDF yet.
Cult of Mac
View saved Wi-Fi network passwords on iPhone and Mac [Pro Tip]
Your iPhone automatically syncs the details of any Wi-Fi network you join with other devices linked to your Apple ID. Thanks to this handy feature, your Mac or other Apple devices will seamlessly join that network without you doing anything. And iOS also makes it easy to share Wi-Fi passwords with other people who are using iPhones or iPads. You can even turn your home’s Wi-Fi password into a QR code for easy sharing.
Cult of Mac
Score a year of Costco shopping, and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card, for only $60
Instead of hopping from store to store to find everything you need, try shopping at a warehouse club that provides its members with perks and affordable products. With a Costco Gold Star Membership, you can purchase groceries, outdoor furniture, electronics and more. And for a limited time, you can get...
Cult of Mac
Software discounts up to 91%! Windows 10 genuine lifetime license only for $13, Office $23!
You know what’s sweeter than candy hearts or chocolates on Valentine’s Day? Saving money. To get huge discounts on Microsoft software, just check out the latest big sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. You can save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Cult of Mac readers who...
Cult of Mac
Apple surpasses 2 billion active devices
Apple’s installed base exceeded 2 billion active devices, as revealed by CEO Tim Cook during Thursday’s earnings call and press release. Although revenue in Apple’s first quarter fell $6.7 billion short of last year’s, the continued growth helped the company achieve what Cook called “a truly incredible milestone.”
Cult of Mac
LG software update brings Apple services to hundreds of smart TV brands
Consumer electronics maker LG added Apple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit to its webOS Hub Tuesday, making Apple’s core services available to smart TVs from 200 brands that use the custom software. The update starts rolling out Friday in more than 100 countries and regions. It could provide...
Comments / 0