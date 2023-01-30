Your iPhone automatically syncs the details of any Wi-Fi network you join with other devices linked to your Apple ID. Thanks to this handy feature, your Mac or other Apple devices will seamlessly join that network without you doing anything. And iOS also makes it easy to share Wi-Fi passwords with other people who are using iPhones or iPads. You can even turn your home’s Wi-Fi password into a QR code for easy sharing.

2 DAYS AGO