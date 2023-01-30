Read full article on original website
MLB
Judge enjoys special night at BBWAA dinner
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The stars were out this past weekend for the 98th annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York, and no one shined brighter than Aaron Judge.
MLB
Mookie going toe-to-toe with No. 1 bowler in the world
The 2023 PBA U.S. Open championship is currently going on in Indianapolis, and you, dear MLB.com reader, are probably wondering why you should care at all about a bowling competition. Here’s why: Dodgers star Mookie Betts is one of the 108 entrants in the prestigious tournament, and he is right...
MLB
Jason Heyward Baseball Academy opens in Chicago
CHICAGO -- In an auditorium housing hundreds of people, including Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, other local leaders and plenty of media, young Semaj Beecham walked to the podium on stage, pushed aside any nerves and shared a brief story with his audience on Thursday. "I heard about baseball," Beecham said....
MLB
Events, details announced for All-Star Week in Seattle
SEATTLE -- The Mariners formally previewed their season on Wednesday with a two-hour media session at T-Mobile Park, and the club also presented Major League Baseball the opportunity to share details about the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard that will be held in Seattle. MLB chief operations and strategy...
MLB
How the A's newest slugger overhauled his approach
OAKLAND -- Jesús Aguilar’s first endeavor into free agency did not come at an ideal time. After enjoying several seasons as a high-level run producer with the Brewers and Marlins, Aguilar entered his contract year in 2022 looking to set himself up nicely for a potential multiyear deal. Instead, he endured arguably the worst statistical full season of his career, slashing .235/.281/.379 with 16 home runs, an 86 wRC+ and 86 OPS+ in a year that saw him finish with the Orioles after getting released by the Marlins in late August.
MLB
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
MLB
'73 Mets' unsung hero? The backup catcher
NEW YORK -- Ron Hodges was an unsung hero for the 1973 Mets. When Hodges joined the team in late spring from Double-A Memphis, New York was hit hard by a major injury behind the plate. Starter Jerry Grote was on the disabled list because of a broken arm, and it didn’t help that backup Duffy Dyer wasn’t hitting a lick.
MLB
Why road to playoffs could be tougher for Cards in '23
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The impact that Major League Baseball’s balanced schedule could have on the Cardinals in 2023 might be evident as soon as Opening Day.
MLB
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
MLB
Finch, Gajownik inspire next generation of women in sports
It was the first time this winter that New York City saw snow on the ground, but if you were inside the Field House at Chelsea Piers, you could be forgiven if you thought it was the middle of spring. That's because plenty of baseball and softball action was going on, with dozens of children from the nearby Guardian Angel School swinging, catching, and running around -- all under the watchful eye of USA softball superstar Jennie Finch, new Hillsboro Hops manager Ronnie Gajownik and members of the Fordham University softball team.
MLB
From catcher to coach to skipper: Snitker's incredible journey
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brian Snitker played his first professional game for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Braves in 1977, a year before Bobby Cox began his first tenure as Atlanta’s manager.
MLB
Cubs hitters are embracing the new shift rules
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Ian Happ became a more established hitter in the Major Leagues, growing into a regular part of the Cubs’ lineup and reaching All-Star status last year, the outfielder started to notice things changing in front of him as he stepped into the box and surveyed opposing defenses.
MLB
Introducing new Astros GM Dana Brown
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros’ hiring of Dana Brown last week to be their general manager went against the grain of owner Jim Crane’s first two GM hirings after he bought the team. Jeff Luhnow and James Click were data-driven minds whose value for numbers was at times perceived to overshadow the human element.
MLB
An extensive Q&A with Phillies GM Sam Fuld
Sam Fuld played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Rays, Athletics and Twins, then capped his playing career with a memorable run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Israel. When he hung up his spikes at the age of 35, Fuld knew he...
MLB
Former Tigers teammates to reunite in booth
Todd Jones and Cameron Maybin were Tigers teammates in 2007 at opposite ends of their careers -- Jones as a 39-year-old closer, Maybin as a 20-year-old rookie outfielder. They’re about to become teammates again, this time in the television studio and broadcast booth, as Bally Sports Detroit juggles its Tigers broadcast team.
MLB
Cards honor Waino, Yadi with 'Chase to 325' documentary
As much as Cardinals cornerstones Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were celebrated for setting the AL/NL record for their 325 starts as a battery, it is their shared journey that is worthy of the most praise and admiration. From the injuries that nearly derailed their lengthy careers to the blossoming...
MLB
Scott Rolen, Hall of Famer
Scott Rolen wore No. 17 for the Phillies. He’s now No. 18 on the list of third basemen in the Baseball Hall of Fame, just the ninth elected by the BBWAA. Among all positions, third base has the fewest legends. He’ll be inducted in Cooperstown during the July 21-24 weekend.
MLB
5 players to watch in Tigers camp this spring
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Tigers have had some Spring Trainings over the years with so many non-roster invitees -- either prospects getting experiences or veterans trying to win jobs -- that they’ve had to add lockers in the clubhouse. Before renovations six years ago, some invitees would have lockers in the hallway of the old clubhouse.
MLB
Jeter graces cover of MLB The Show collector's edition
Two days after the cover athlete for MLB The Show '23 was revealed, the cover athlete for a special collector's edition of the video game was announced live on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. Marlins star second baseman/center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is featured on the cover...
