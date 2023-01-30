It was the first time this winter that New York City saw snow on the ground, but if you were inside the Field House at Chelsea Piers, you could be forgiven if you thought it was the middle of spring. That's because plenty of baseball and softball action was going on, with dozens of children from the nearby Guardian Angel School swinging, catching, and running around -- all under the watchful eye of USA softball superstar Jennie Finch, new Hillsboro Hops manager Ronnie Gajownik and members of the Fordham University softball team.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO