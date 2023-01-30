Dr. Dre’s iconic debut album The Chronic finally returned to DSP on Wednesday (Feb. 1st), just less than a year after being pulled from all services. It was March last year when fans noticed that several albums from the Death Row Records catalog went missing from digital streaming platforms across the world. Snoop later confirmed the development during an interview with Drink Champs, saying that as the new owner of Death Row Records, he wanted to explore other more lucrative opportunities for the catalog. Snoop acquired the Death Row brand from MNRK Music Group in February last year.

