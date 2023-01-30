Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Dr. Dre’s Classic Debut Album ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services
Dr. Dre’s iconic debut album The Chronic finally returned to DSP on Wednesday (Feb. 1st), just less than a year after being pulled from all services. It was March last year when fans noticed that several albums from the Death Row Records catalog went missing from digital streaming platforms across the world. Snoop later confirmed the development during an interview with Drink Champs, saying that as the new owner of Death Row Records, he wanted to explore other more lucrative opportunities for the catalog. Snoop acquired the Death Row brand from MNRK Music Group in February last year.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jay-Z Along with DJ Khaled & Others Confirmed Performers at 2023 GRAMMYs
After some speculation, it’s now been confirmed that DJ Khaled will bring together his guests to perform ‘God Did’ at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. This will be the first time that DJ Khaled will be getting his guests on stage together for what will surely be a memorable performance. Apart from Jay-Z, the song also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy.
hiphop-n-more.com
Rob Markman Shares New Song ‘4 Cornered Room’: Listen
Rob Markman is starting to warm up again as we approach the money months of the new year. The journalist-rapper is back this week with a new song called ‘4 Cornered Room’ which is produced by his regular producer DviousMindz. Rob revealed on social media that he wrote this song when he was in a bad place last year.
hiphop-n-more.com
Russ Samples Iconic Indian Singer Lata Mangeshkar on New Song ‘Can’t Get This Right’: Listen
Russ has always been the kind of artist to explore different sounds. On his latest release ‘Can’t Get This Right’, he has decided to go to India and pick up one of the most iconic songs to sample — ‘Lag Jaa Gale‘ by Lata Mangeshkar. The song performed by the legendary singer appeared on the 1964 Bollywood thriller Woh Kaun Thi?
hiphop-n-more.com
Quavo To Perform Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Quavo will be performing a tribute to Takeoff at the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards. The Recording Academy announced today that the rapper and the Maverick City Music choir will perform ‘Without You‘ during the In Memoriam segment. The song was released in its studio version earlier this month.
hiphop-n-more.com
Trippie Redd Reveals His Music Was Held for $1 Million Ransom by Hackers
Trippie Redd has been a victim of music leaks in the past couple of years with almost entire albums leaking on the internet by unknown people. In January, 2021, his entire Neon Shark album (a deluxe edition of Pegasus) surfaced online. Before that as well, his Pegasus album featuring Future, Lil Wayne, PARTYNEXDOOR and more had also leaked online in its entirety.
hiphop-n-more.com
Diddy Stars in Uber’s New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch
Diddy is teaming up with Uber for its third consecutive year airing during the commercial run at Super Bowl later this month. The goal of the new campaign is a traditional advertising phenomena, and this year’s creative concentrates on Uber One, a membership that gives benefits and savings on trips, deliveries, groceries, and more. Diddy plays a hard hitting music executive who only communicates through his staff that he “doesn’t do jingles.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Meek Mill Releases ‘Don’t Follow The Heathens Freestyle’ — Watch The Video
Although his plan was to originally drop 10 mixtapes independently from September of last year, we only got one mixtape from Meek Mill in November, FLAMERZ 5, which you can stream here. 2023 will be a big year for the Philly rapper if all goes to plan, with him saying...
Comments / 0