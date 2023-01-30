ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL sets 2023 salary cap at record-high $224.8M, which is great for the Saints

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWL9M_0kWPvAmD00

Good news, everyone: the NFL told teams Monday that it has set the 2023 salary cap per team at $224.8 million, which is great for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans currently has a staggering $281.9 million in cap commitments for the 2023 season, which means they must clear more than $57.1 million to reach cap compliance before the start of the new league year on March 14. No team is over the cap by a wider margin than the Saints.

That’s easier said than done, but we’ve seen New Orleans work around the cap well before, and they’ll get there again. It’s going to be another busy offseason for their salary cap specialist Khai Harley and general manager Mickey Loomis as they navigate contract situations with many players and we should anticipate restructures, releases, and a couple of creative extensions to reach the finish line.

Some obvious moves that jump out at you from their accounting sheet: restructures with cornerstone players like Marshon Lattimore (saving over $10 million), Ryan Ramczyk ($9.6 million), and Erik McCoy ($8 million) will be easy enough and cut into that negative cap figure. Parting ways with Jameis Winston and Wil Lutz brings $8.1 million in savings. Releasing Michael Thomas and Andrus Peat with post-June 1 designations frees up another $12.9 million later in the summer, but that’s well after free agency’s busiest signing period and the 2023 draft, so it isn’t quite as helpful.

Still, those moves leave the Saints in the red by about $21.4 million before the March deadline. They clearly have more work to do than we’ve mused on here. So watch this space in the weeks ahead as roster moves and salary cap maneuvers trickle in.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Saints makes major shakeup to coaching staff under Dennis Allen

The status of Dennis Allen as head coach of the New Orleans Saints is safe, but the same cannot be said about selected assistants on Allen’s staff. With the Saints looking to make some changes after a disappointing season, coaches on the defensive side under Dennis Allen are the ones on the chopping block, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
ATLANTA, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Derek Carr Will Play Next Season

Tom Brady's retirement announcement magnifies Derek Carr as perhaps the best quarterback available this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders benched their long-time starter late in the 2022 season, leading Carr to pen a farewell letter to the fanbase. It seems all but certain the Raiders will trade or ...
OAKLAND, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones does not understand how the Eagles were built

The 2022 season marks the 27th straight that the Dallas Cowboys have not only failed to make it to the Super Bowl, but haven’t even sniffed the NFC Championship game. That has left owner, team president, and de facto general manager Jerry Jones with a list of excuses for that comparative long-term failure, but the one he came up with this week after his Cowboys were demolished by the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs is especially… well, half-weird.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos found talent at last year's Senior Bowl

The Denver Broncos are back in Mobile, Alabama this week to scout prospects for the 2023 NFL draft at the Senior Bowl. We’ve put together a list of five players the Broncos should be closely watching during Saturday’s game. It’s not an exaggeration to say Denver will likely end up drafting or signing at least one player from the 2023 Senior Bowl.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy