overtimeheroics.net
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
worldboxingnews.net
The best casino venues to stage boxing in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is synonymous with boxing. The pair go hand in hand with big-time sports events and have done since the 1980s. From Caesars Palace to Thomas and Mack Center and MGM Grand, more and more venues are dedicating arenas to the sport. With casinos galore up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, gamblers can try their luck or go online at Vulcan Vegas to win big money.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson has a love/hate struggle with Floyd Mayweather at 50-0
Mike Tyson may be the baddest man on the planet, but Floyd Mayweather claims he’s the best ever, something ‘Iron’ Mike struggles to comprehend at times. On the one hand, Tyson is berating comparisons between Mayweather and Julio Cesar Chavez. On the other, the veteran states Mayweather is the best thing since sliced bread.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner had a Problem: Volume 1 – Bankruptcy
Former boxing champion Adrien Broner listed the twenty problems he’s overcome ahead of his return to action on February 25. World Boxing News begins the countdown with number one – bankruptcy. Broner took to social media to break down every obstacle overcome during his problematic time when his...
TMZ.com
Master P's Son Mercy Miller Throws Down Insane Dunk Against Bronny James' Team
Master P's son, Mercy Miller, is proving yet again he's a baller on the hardwood ... this time throwing down an insane dunk in a game -- against Bronny James' much-touted high school team no less!. Miller's epic flight happened on Wednesday night when his Notre Dame squad was taking...
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
worldboxingnews.net
UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout
A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble
This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder in the dark on Andy Ruiz Jr. fight, no date or venue
Deontay Wilder has admitted the when and where of his WBC heavyweight title eliminator against Andy Ruiz Jr. remains a mystery. Despite the pair fighting in September [Ruiz beating Luis Ortiz] and October [Wilder knocking out Robert Helenius], respectively, and subsequently sealing a high-profile match-up, no progress has been made.
worldboxingnews.net
Alycia Baumgardner ready to shine against Elhem Mekhaled
Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
worldboxingnews.net
‘King’ Callum Walsh back in action March 16 in Boston
Fast-Rising Irish Boxing Star, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (5-0, 4 KOs), of Cork, Ireland will face Spain’s Leonardo Di Stefano Ruiz, (10-1, 9 KOs), in his Boston, MA debut on the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16. The event will be hosted at the Agganis...
worldboxingnews.net
Benavidez to Plant: When you’re bleeding, you’ll earn your respect
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are not playing when the first bell goes on March 25. The pair are ready for war in Las Vegas. If the first press conference is anything to go by, those who make the trip to Nevada are in for quite a battle. Benavidez, a...
