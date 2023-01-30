Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
A New Bar & Restaurant is Opening Soon in Benton County
Shellsburg, Iowa is getting ready to welcome a new bar & restaurant! Local Edition is set to open within the next few weeks. It's not everyday that Benton County gets a new restaurant, but that day is coming soon! Local Edition will be taking over the former home of Coop's Roadhouse at 100 Pearl St SW in Shellsburg. The owner of the business is Kirby Patten, who also owns Rock Bar American Grill in Downtown Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Get Married
As someone who is in the middle of planning my own wedding for September of this year, I can tell you firsthand that it can feel overwhelming at times. There are so many different things to plan for, it can be pretty tough to keep track of all of the little details. If you're able to hire someone to do the planning for you, kudos to you. There's a part of me that wishes I would've planned for that a little better.
64 Years Ago: Buddy Holly Killed in a Plane Crash
Sixty-four years ago today (Feb. 3, 1959) was an incredibly tragic day for music fans: It was on that date that Buddy Holly was killed in an airplane crash, attributed to poor weather and pilot inexperience, near Mason City, Iowa. The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens were also passengers on the private flight and died in the crash -- and if it wasn't for an act of kindness, Waylon Jennings would have been on the plane as well.
Eastern Iowa Brewery Has A Fantastic Pot Roast You Need To Try
When you think of comfort foods, what are the first few that come to mind? For me, I'm thinking chicken noodle soup, spaghetti and meatballs, mac and cheese, tater-tot hot dish, chicken pot pies, and any kind of pot roast. I'm not sure what it is about these foods but they all just make me feel happy.
15 Romantic Restaurants in the Corridor to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is coming up in just a few weeks! If you're looking for a romantic or upscale restaurant to take your date here in the Corridor, we've got you covered!. Using reviews from Trip Advisor, Yelp, Facebook, and Google, here are some of the best places to take your valentine this year:
Famous Actor Struggles To Convince As A Waterloo Native
Every single time I'm tucked in, watching a movie at home and see or hear any sort of reference to Iowa my ears always perk up. I like to watch closely to see if they got specific details correct about some towns in the Hawkeye State. Do they know that...
