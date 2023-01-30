ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck

After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving

Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Trading Strategies For Apple Stock Before And After Q1 Earnings

Analysts estimated Apple will print earnings per share of $1.94 on revenues of $121.2 billion. Apple broke up from a bull flag on Thursday and regained the 200-day SMA as support. Apple Inc AAPL is set to print first-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was spiking...
What's Going On With Motorsport Games Stock?

Motorsport Games Inc MSGM shares traded higher by more than 700% on Tuesday before adding a more than 200% gain in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The stock retreated just ahead of the open after the company announced an offering. What To Know: Following a massive move in the low-float stock...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
Why Alphabet, Pinterest Shares Are Rising After Hours

Advertising and social-media stocks, including Alphabet Inc GOOG and Pinterest Inc PINS, are moving higher in the wake of strong fourth-quarter financial results from social media ad giant Meta Platforms Inc META. What Happened: Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $31.53 billion, according...
US Stocks Higher, NASDAQ Adds Over 230 Points

US stocks traded higher this morning, with the NASDAQ gaining more than 230 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 34,092.96, while the NASDAQ rose 2.00% to 11,816.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 1.05% to 4,119.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary...
The Importance Of A Medical Cannabis Market As Recreational Markets Expand

As some European countries sit on the edge of adult-use cannabis legalization, it’s crucial to consider the ramifications on the existing medical cannabis market and the patients it serves. It’s important the emerging recreational market does not diminish or eliminate the vital medical cannabis market. European lawmakers have...

