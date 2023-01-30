Read full article on original website
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck
After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Altcoin Surges 18%, Surpassing Bitcoin Gains, On Top Ethereum Whales Intake
Mask Network MASK/USD is soaring 18% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: According to WhaleStats, MASK is now in the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours. The rally in MASK comes on the...
After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving
Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Trading Strategies For Apple Stock Before And After Q1 Earnings
Analysts estimated Apple will print earnings per share of $1.94 on revenues of $121.2 billion. Apple broke up from a bull flag on Thursday and regained the 200-day SMA as support. Apple Inc AAPL is set to print first-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was spiking...
What's Going On With Motorsport Games Stock?
Motorsport Games Inc MSGM shares traded higher by more than 700% on Tuesday before adding a more than 200% gain in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The stock retreated just ahead of the open after the company announced an offering. What To Know: Following a massive move in the low-float stock...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
Why Alphabet, Pinterest Shares Are Rising After Hours
Advertising and social-media stocks, including Alphabet Inc GOOG and Pinterest Inc PINS, are moving higher in the wake of strong fourth-quarter financial results from social media ad giant Meta Platforms Inc META. What Happened: Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $31.53 billion, according...
What In The World Is Going On With C3.ai (AI), BigBear.ai (BBAI) And SoundHound (SOUN) Stock?
C3.ai Inc AI, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI and SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are all trading higher on continued, marked upward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence-related stocks are trading higher amid popularity on social media as AI continues to trend. So What's Happening?. For...
US Stocks Higher, NASDAQ Adds Over 230 Points
US stocks traded higher this morning, with the NASDAQ gaining more than 230 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 34,092.96, while the NASDAQ rose 2.00% to 11,816.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 1.05% to 4,119.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary...
The Importance Of A Medical Cannabis Market As Recreational Markets Expand
As some European countries sit on the edge of adult-use cannabis legalization, it’s crucial to consider the ramifications on the existing medical cannabis market and the patients it serves. It’s important the emerging recreational market does not diminish or eliminate the vital medical cannabis market. European lawmakers have...
Zuckerberg Eyes Slice Of AI Pie Amid ChatGPT Craze: 'One Of My Goals For Meta Is...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg touched on the role of artificial intelligence in upcoming products and the transformation of its apps at the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. What Happened: Zuckerberg called AI the “foundation” of Meta’s discovery engine and the company’s ads business.
