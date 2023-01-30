Read full article on original website
Jazz Wunderkind Samara Joy Is Primed for Greatness
Samara Joy was ready to make her mark on the jazz scene back in 2019, when she won the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. But just a few months later, COVID-19 took hold. While that kind of stall in trajectory might have thrown anyone else for a loop, Joy, 23, instead doubled down on honing her craft, pivoting her focus toward cementing her place among the jazz vocalist canon. She released an unplanned, eponymous debut for the U.K.-based indie label Whirlwind Recordings in 2021—and took full advantage of quarantine, posting intimate and stirring performances on her Instagram channel. “I’m a much more developed artist now than I was then,” Joy tells me over Zoom before a performance in Raleigh, N.C. “I’m in a much better place now than I was at that point.” Perhaps that’s because fate stepped in—and now, her ascension to stardom is inevitable.
Jinkx Monsoon Was Always Destined to Make Broadway History
Jinkx Monsoon has developed a bit as part of her entrance to the Broadway musical Chicago. As the enterprising hustler Mama Morton, the red-headed drag star recently stepped onstage for the opening night of her eight-week run in the role—to raucous, show-stopping applause. For the first few seconds, she simply stood there, soaking it all in as the applause grew into a thunderous standing ovation. After what felt like a few minutes, ever the performer, Jinkx pulled out a pocket watch and checked the time. Now, it’s a shtick she’s pulled night after night, whipping out her timepiece after the enthusiastic, extended acknowledgement of her presence in the longest-running play on Broadway.
MadonnaDoes “Bloody Mary” Dance, Confirms There’s No More Bad Blood With Gaga
Madonna doesn’t usually follow in the footsteps of other pop stars, but lately the star can’t help but join in on a TikTok craze. On Wednesday, the singer shared a video dancing to Lady Gaga’s viral “Bloody Mary” on the short form video app, in the process reconfirming that her old feud with Gaga is decidedly in the past.
Relax—Austin Butler Has Vowed to Fix the Elvis Voice Issue
It’s been a matter of international interest for months now, causing grave concern in group chats, Twitter threads, and around family dinner tables. Innocent people, sometimes even children, have been kept up late at night, haunted by the mystery of Austin Butler’s new voice. The Anaheim-born actor has...
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Saved All Of Her Iconic ‘90s Looks
Apple Martin is one lucky lady. Not only did the 18-year-old just make a buzzy high fashion debut at the Chanel haute couture show last month, but she also has quite the array of authentic ‘90s looks to pick if she choses to become a fashion circuit mainstay. Martin’s mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, just gave the world a tour of her fashion archive and the pieces she’s saving for her daughter. Needless to say, it is quite the treasure trove.
Pants Are Not in Hailey Bieber’s Winter Wardrobe
Hailey Bieber has some interesting timing. The model has decided to embrace the no-pants trend (championed by her friend, Kendall Jenner), just as the weather took a turn for the cold. Looking at the model’s outfits in New York City over the past week or so, one would think she was enjoying some nice early fall days, but the brave Bieber has been traipsing around pantsless (or just about) in Mid-January, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
