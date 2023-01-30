Samara Joy was ready to make her mark on the jazz scene back in 2019, when she won the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. But just a few months later, COVID-19 took hold. While that kind of stall in trajectory might have thrown anyone else for a loop, Joy, 23, instead doubled down on honing her craft, pivoting her focus toward cementing her place among the jazz vocalist canon. She released an unplanned, eponymous debut for the U.K.-based indie label Whirlwind Recordings in 2021—and took full advantage of quarantine, posting intimate and stirring performances on her Instagram channel. “I’m a much more developed artist now than I was then,” Joy tells me over Zoom before a performance in Raleigh, N.C. “I’m in a much better place now than I was at that point.” Perhaps that’s because fate stepped in—and now, her ascension to stardom is inevitable.

