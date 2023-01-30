ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yountville, CA

Legendary Winemaker Bob Cabral Joins Bricoleur Vineyards

WINDSOR, California (February 1, 2023) – Mark Hanson, Co-Founder & CEO of Bricoleur Vineyards, is thrilled to announce that renowned, critically-celebrated winemaker Bob Cabral, of Bob Cabral Wines, has joined Bricoleur’s winemaking team as co-winemaker. Cabral was Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 2011 Winemaker of the Year, and made the...
WINDSOR, CA

