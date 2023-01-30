ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chips Sports Pub, Topgolf Swing Suites to open in downtown Fort Myers

The Topgolf brand of entertainment is opening soon in downtown Fort Myers inside a new sports bar. Instead of hitting the ball up to 215 yards surrounded by soaring protective netting, golfers will take their swings inside of a virtual simulation experience. Chips Sports Pub, which will feature two Topgolf...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants location in Fort Myers expected to open in spring

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants will open its new location in Fort Myers in spring 2023. The restaurant on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway is the privately owned company’s second Southwest Florida location and its 55th nationwide. Each Cooper’s Hawk location offers wine tasting, a wine club, a wine shop with wines and accessories and an expansive eating area for both leisurely dining and business meetings. The menu features dishes that pair with Cooper’s Hawk wines. Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 100 employees for jobs ranging from cooks to key management positions at the Fort Myers location, which is under development at 13671 Olympic Court.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WZVN-TV

The Naples Automotive Experience: Cars on 5th Preview

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Chapter of the Ferarri Club of America is presenting a luxury car event in Naples this week. From Feb, 2 through Feb. 5, 2023, The Naples Automotive Experience will raise money to benefit St. Matthew’s House. Going on for it’s 19 year, this...
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Maverick The Collection boutique launches in North Naples

Although it has nothing to do with “Top Gun,” the sky’s the limit for the independent-minded women behind Maverick The Collection clothing boutique. In January, Maverick The Collection celebrated the boutique’s grand opening with a party at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, but owner and CEO Stephanie Jonas actually has been building her business for years.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store

Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lowdermilk Park reopening with limited amenities

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:8c35a7fcfc3a01aa85967dea Player Element ID: 6319718710112. Friday afternoon brings a major milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery: Lowdermilk Park in Naples is reopening. The beachfront hotspot was left unrecognizable after the...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
LEE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

What's Happening in Sanibel Island, FL, this Month?

When you think of an island getaway, you probably picture Florida's long stretches of white sand and swaying palm trees. The state is home to countless islands with unique charms that make for an exciting trip. Located in the Gulf of Mexico, Sanibel Island is famous for its gorgeous sunsets,...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:d499639329421f3e724c831e Player Element ID: 6319507574112. The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
FORT MYERS, FL

