Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chips Sports Pub, Topgolf Swing Suites to open in downtown Fort Myers
The Topgolf brand of entertainment is opening soon in downtown Fort Myers inside a new sports bar. Instead of hitting the ball up to 215 yards surrounded by soaring protective netting, golfers will take their swings inside of a virtual simulation experience. Chips Sports Pub, which will feature two Topgolf...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants location in Fort Myers expected to open in spring
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants will open its new location in Fort Myers in spring 2023. The restaurant on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway is the privately owned company’s second Southwest Florida location and its 55th nationwide. Each Cooper’s Hawk location offers wine tasting, a wine club, a wine shop with wines and accessories and an expansive eating area for both leisurely dining and business meetings. The menu features dishes that pair with Cooper’s Hawk wines. Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 100 employees for jobs ranging from cooks to key management positions at the Fort Myers location, which is under development at 13671 Olympic Court.
Busy times in downtown Fort Myers as several businesses reopen after Ian
On Friday, down on Bay Street, Firestone Grill was officially back open while their next-door neighbor, City Tavern held its grand reopening the day prior.
WINKNEWS.com
Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
WZVN-TV
The Naples Automotive Experience: Cars on 5th Preview
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Chapter of the Ferarri Club of America is presenting a luxury car event in Naples this week. From Feb, 2 through Feb. 5, 2023, The Naples Automotive Experience will raise money to benefit St. Matthew’s House. Going on for it’s 19 year, this...
Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
19th annual Cars on 5th Concours revs up in Naples
The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours is on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Naples. The event is on 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
WINKNEWS.com
Maverick The Collection boutique launches in North Naples
Although it has nothing to do with “Top Gun,” the sky’s the limit for the independent-minded women behind Maverick The Collection clothing boutique. In January, Maverick The Collection celebrated the boutique’s grand opening with a party at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, but owner and CEO Stephanie Jonas actually has been building her business for years.
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
WINKNEWS.com
Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
Car crashes into Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
Search for owner underway after antique gold watch discovered in Cape Coral park
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You can find good fishing and a place to relax at Jaycee Park, but it’s not often you’ll strike gold. That’s what Sue Gibbons said happened on Monday while walking through the park. Gibbons said she saw her friend, also named Sue,...
WINKNEWS.com
Lowdermilk Park reopening with limited amenities
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:8c35a7fcfc3a01aa85967dea Player Element ID: 6319718710112. Friday afternoon brings a major milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery: Lowdermilk Park in Naples is reopening. The beachfront hotspot was left unrecognizable after the...
One seriously injured after hit-and-run in Fort Myers McDonald’s drive-thru
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Deputies are looking for the driver who seriously injured a person Thursday morning after a hit-and-run in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway. Lee County deputies were called to the scene around 9:52 a.m. The person was declared a trauma alert. Count...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
travellens.co
What's Happening in Sanibel Island, FL, this Month?
When you think of an island getaway, you probably picture Florida's long stretches of white sand and swaying palm trees. The state is home to countless islands with unique charms that make for an exciting trip. Located in the Gulf of Mexico, Sanibel Island is famous for its gorgeous sunsets,...
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
WINKNEWS.com
Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:d499639329421f3e724c831e Player Element ID: 6319507574112. The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers
The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
Comments / 1