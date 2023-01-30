Read full article on original website
‘That ’90s Show’ Scores Expanded Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is sticking around Point Place as the streamer announced it has renewed That ’90s Show for an expanded second season. The spinoff of That ’70s Show which follows a new generation of up-and-coming teens, including Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) — the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) — debuted on January 19 and has already captivated fans. Season 2 will feature 16 all-new episodes, increased from Season 1’s 10-episode run.
Black History Month on TV: ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Black Broadway’ & More Must-See Programming
As we move into February, it marks the start of Black History Month and the beginning of a packed slate of television programming celebrating Black stories, reflecting on history, and much more. Whether you’re seeking scripted content or documentary formats, there’s something for every viewer. Below, we’re rounding up some...
