A trio of Hokies earned preseason All-American recognition ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Jack Hurley earned All-ACC First Team honors as a sophomore and will look to build on that this season. He enters 2023 looking to improve on his stellar 2022 season that featured 14 home runs and 55 RBIs. Several outlets had Hurley featured on their preseason All-American lists. Hurley appeared on the second team for Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO