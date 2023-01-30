Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michiganders to receive largest tax break in decades with new plan, Democrats say
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats announced a joint tax cut plan on Friday they said will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades. Federal government: US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes. The plan, named Lowering MI Costs, would repeal the retirement tax to...
WWMT
Meijer offering discount in fresh produce for SNAP customers
FLINT, Mich. — Meijer announced it will offer a discount on fresh produce until the end of March for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The 10 percent discount on qualifying fresh produce is available in stores only from February 2 to March 31, 2023. This follows the Michigan...
WWMT
Michigan to receive nearly $2 million to address rural homelessness
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care is expected to receive a federal grant to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Development: Multi-million dollar housing project underway...
WWMT
More than 1/2 million Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness before pause
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1/2 million Michigan residents were approved for federal student debt forgiveness in 2022 before a court order stopped the federal plan from going into effect, according to new data released by the White House. That data shows that 864,000 Michiganders applied for or were...
WWMT
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
WWMT
Michigan 2024 presidential primary shift leaves election plans up in the air
LANSING, Mich. — While the 2024 presidential election may feel a long way out, in Michigan, the clock is ticking for clerks and lawmakers who are working out plans to move the state toward an earlier presidential primary. Michigan Democrats continue to advocate to move next year's presidential primary...
WWMT
Former Rep. Hoadley previously blocked by GOP, appointed to WMU Board
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again selected former Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees in an announcement Thursday. Hoadley, who previously served as a Michigan representative in Kalamazoo County, was blocked by Republican lawmakers when Whitmer first made the appointment...
WWMT
Michigan lawmaker pushes for more transparency from Child Protective Services
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker claimed the state's Child Protective Services, or CPS, has failed to protect a 5-year-old Detroit-area boy, despite warnings. August 2022: Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut. Under Michigan law, all department records are barred from release.
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to move presidential primary forward to February
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday, moving the state's presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February 2024. S.B. 13, sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, moves the state's primary forward from March, falling it in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president.
WWMT
Prisoners in first-of-its-kind program gift Mighty Mac model to bridge authority
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students from the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) Vocational Village program presented a model of the Mackinac Bridge to the Mackinac Bridge Authority. The model of the bridge is on display at the Mackinac Bridge Authority's St. Ignace office. Vocational Village is a skilled trades...
WWMT
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
WWMT
Lake Superior State University gets a snow day
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Lake Superior State University closed on Friday to do snowy weather conditions. Sault Ste. Marie reportedly experienced wind chills as low as -30 degrees on Friday. All campus office and buildings are closed for the day, the university announced in an email. The university...
WWMT
Black History Month events in West Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
WWMT
Trial dates set for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will have a consolidated trial later this year. A 15-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 21 and end on September 11. Feb. 2 was the deadline for the five suspects to make...
WWMT
Comstock Township firefighters put out garage fire in brutal cold
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. Firefighters in Comstock Township braved the brutal cold to put out a garage fire. It happened Friday in the 6,000 block of Abbey Street shortly before 6 p.m. When News Channel 3 arrived around 6:45 p.m., smoke was still spewing from the...
WWMT
Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
WWMT
Oakland County judge to decide if civil lawsuits get dismissed in Oxford school shooting
OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH---Legal arguments involving a lawsuit and the deadly Oxford Community Schools shooting played out in a courtroom in Oakland County Wednesday, February 1st. At issue is whether school employees should be dismissed from all civil lawsuits stemming from the shooting that killed four students and injured six others,...
WWMT
Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old from Grand Rapids was arrested after allegedly stealing a blue minivan Friday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhoods with its lights off near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in...
