ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $613 Million

By Jason Hall
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG8iF_0kWPZWf900
Photo: Getty Images

Monday's (January 30) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $613 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $572 million drawing Saturday (January 28) night.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the 10th time the game has exceeded the $600 plateau.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after one player in Kansas won the $92 million drawing on November 19.

The Powerball jackpot had previously reset after one player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7 , the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Four Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Michigan Woman Wins $100K Lottery Prize While Taking a Break from 'Tough Day'

Jamila McCaskill told Michigan lottery officials she plans to use the winnings towards bills and to pay off her home A Detroit woman took a time out from her "tough day" to play the lottery online. Now, she's tens of thousands of dollars richer. Faced with a difficult day, Jamila McCaskill, 44, decided to take "a break to relax" and play the lottery online. RELATED: Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine "I logged in to the Lottery...
MICHIGAN STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy