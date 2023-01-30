ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Lane '24 named a women's lacrosse preseason all-American

Hamilton College defender Meghan Lane '24 (Wilton, Conn./Wilton HS) has been selected for USA Lacrosse Magazine's 2023 Women's Division III Preseason All-America Team. Lane is one of four defenders on the second team. In 2022 she was an Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association third team all-American in Division III. Lane started all 15 games on defense and led the Continentals with 76 draw controls, 41 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers. She added two goals and five assists for seven points.
January Athletes of the Month are announced for ten winter teams

Ten Hamilton College student-athletes have been selected the January Athlete of the Month for their team. The list includes four NESCAC players of the week and four athletes who finished first in at least one event. Five seniors, three juniors, one sophomore and one first-year were recognized.
24 new clubs and organizations join the Hamilton community at the spring club fair

On Friday, Jan. 27, students gathered in the Tolles Pavilion (the Annex) from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. for the Student Activities and Organizations Fair (the Club Fair). The Annex hosted 96 of Hamilton’s clubs, welcoming 24 new clubs to the mix. One can explore business, dance, literature, mental health wellness and more by joining the new organizations.
Hamilton Awarded NEH Grant for Curatorial Studies Collaboration

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) recently awarded Hamilton College a $150,000 grant for a new curricular effort that will connect students and faculty with regional cultural institutions, as well as the College’s Wellin Museum of Art, and Burke Library’s Special Collections. The grant proposal, “Curatorial Studies:...
