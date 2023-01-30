Photos: Marc Anthony through the years

Through the years Puerto-Rican American Latin, Salsa, Tropical, and R&B singer (and actor) Marc Anthony (born Marco Antonio Muniz) performs during Marlboro Music's 'Combinacion Perfecta' concert at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, October 23, 1993. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images) (Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)
On Thursday, Peacock announced it was re-upping its reality series The Traitors. The unscripted competition series stars Tony winner Alan Cumming as a mysterious figure who hosts a cutthroat competition at his Scottish estate. The series, which dropped its full season on the streaming service, is "a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game." Season 1 featured "a mix of reality icons and America's best game-players," including Amanda Clark (an emergency room nurse), Andie Thurmond (director of music services), Anjelica Conti (hair stylist), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Cirie Fields (Survivor) and Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
If you know anything about perfectionist director James Cameron, you know he's not one to tolerate mistakes, let alone admit one. But in the spirit of the 25th anniversary of the release of his Oscar-winning film Titanic, he wanted to tackle one of the movie's most lingering questions. No, not whether Rose kept that necklace, but could Leonardo DiCaprio's steerage class scamp Jack have fit on the floating door that spared Kate Winslet's Rose from a watery grave? In the NatGeo special Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, the filmmaker set up an experiment using a tank and a pair of stunt divers to play the doomed lovers. "Final verdict," Cameron declares, "Jack might have lived, but there's a lot of variables." He added, "Based on what I know today, I would have made the raft smaller so there's no doubt."
He's an Oscar winner now, but Matthew McConaughey's good fortunes in Hollywood may just be owed to a random fortune-teller. Vanity Fair recently published an oral history of one of McConaughey's earliest hits, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, in celebration of its upcoming 20th anniversary, and in the story, he explains what led him to the film. "I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard," McConaughey recalls. "Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me -- he was a fortune-teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?'" The star agreed. "'He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.'"
Who's the smartest celebrity? We'll get an answer, kind of, with Thursday night's Celebrity Jeopardy! finale. Host Mayim Bialik tells ABC Audio that finalists Wil Wheaton, Ike Barinholtz, and Patton Oswalt are "three very, very, very smart people and three very funny people and three very competitive people who are taking this very seriously" -- for the most part, anyway. "When you're at this level, it's definitely, it's competitive as it feels like when we do syndicated Jeopardy!. It honestly didn't really feel that different," she says, except that she "got to laugh a lot more" and had to work harder to keep them in line, because "sometimes they kind of go off on riffs and they played off each other in ways that even funny Jeopardy! contestants who are not celebrities don't necessarily like keep the jokes going." "...It kind of feels like you get to know them, you know, in a different way," she adds. "I guess that's why people feel like they know celebrities because here I am feeling like I know all of these people."
