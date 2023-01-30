Read full article on original website
U.S. military members suing 3M seek dismissal of subsidiary's bankruptcy
(Reuters) - Current and former U.S. military members suing 3M over allegedly defective military earplugs have asked a U.S. judge to dismiss 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies' bankruptcy, accusing the company of using bankruptcy to shield itself from litigation, which has grown into the largest mass tort in U.S. history. The...
Asia FX rallies, dollar tumbles as markets bet on Fed pivot
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies rose sharply on Thursday, while the dollar sank to a nine-month low even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, with markets betting that a U.S. economic slowdown will force the bank into reversing its hawkish stance this year. The Chinese yuan rose 0.4% and came...
U.S. judge denies FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring VR firm Within
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A judge on Friday released a ruling denying the Federal Trade Commission's request to stop Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, rejecting the regulator's concerns the deal would reduce competition in a new market. A December trial to decide if Meta could...
U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find...
Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit terms
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and...
Hackers who breached ION say ransom paid; company declines comment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The hackers who claimed responsibility for a disruptive breach at financial data firm ION say a ransom has been paid, although they declined to say how much it was or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over. ION Group declined to comment on the statement....
Doctor's opioid prescription conviction tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
(Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction of a doctor accused of unlawfully prescribing addictive opioids in Arizona and Wyoming after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in his favor that made it harder to prosecute such cases. The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Spanish court rules Amazon 'Flex' couriers were falsely self-employed
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) must compensate self-employed couriers who used their own vehicles for deliveries, a move welcomed by a labour union that has criticised worker conditions in the "gig economy". The Madrid labour court said in Thursday's ruling the tech giant would...
Fed's Powell says no rate cuts this year, and markets hear it differently
(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had a clear message on Wednesday: as "gratifying" as it is that inflation has begun to slow, the central bank is nowhere near to reversing course or declaring victory. "It's going to take some time" for disinflation to spread through the economy, Powell...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected
© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last...
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
Coinbase Obtains Legal Victory After Judge Dismisses Lawsuit
© Reuters. Coinbase Obtains Legal Victory After Judge Dismisses Lawsuit. A class-action lawsuit filed against Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global and CEO Brian Armstrong in October 2021 has been dismissed. US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled that the terms of Coinbase’s user agreement “flatly contradict” the allegations made in the...
U.S. targets global sanctions evasion network supporting Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 22 individuals and entities in multiple countries that it accused of being tied to a global sanctions evasion network supporting Russia's military-industrial complex. The sanctions, which come as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine,...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures settled at $82.17 a barrel, shedding 67 cents, or 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $75.88 a barrel, down...
