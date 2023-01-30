Read full article on original website
Denuo Novo: Boba / Jango Fett Jetpack Kit
Available now for pre-order via the gang at Denuo Novo, this is the Boba / Jango Fett Jetpack Kit coming in at fierce speeds for £499.99 and landing like a boss 2nd quarter 2023. DENUO NOVO is proud to offer the STAR WARS™ Boba Fett™ / Jango Fett™ Jetpack...
Hasbro Pulse: Star Wars Fanstream
Set your cruiser coordinates to #HasbroPulse’s YouTube channel for a Star Wars #Fanstream! Join Hasbro’s #StarWars team as they take over the stream with an exciting special announcement and new product reveals across The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines! We hope to see you all there!
Star Wars: Visions season 2 lands May 4th
Because there’s never anything for Star Wars fans to do on 4th May, the very cool news comes down that season 2 of the award-winning Star Wars: Visions will be arriving on Disney Plus on ‘Star Wars Day’, and here’s the inside track on all of the details.
The Fantha From Down Under Episode 66: Star Wars and stuff with Paul Naylor Part 1
Adam O’Brien is back with episode 66 of The Fantha From Down Under, and this episode he’s joined by the co-host of Start Your Engines and fellow Fantha Tracker Paul Naylor to discuss their beginning with the Star Wars galaxy, the sequels, warm memories and lots of laughs. Grab a mug of something wet and warm and enjoy this fun chat.
Hasbro reveal Star Wars Celebration exclusive and more
Hasbro reveal their latest good batch of Black Series, Retro and Vintage figures, and here’s all the info you need. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCOUT TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET. (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Summer 2023) Used by the Empire for various missions, Scout Troopers...
Tales From The Galaxy Edge is coming to PlayStation VR2
Great news for PlayStation 5 gamers as it’s been announced that the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy Edge – Enhanced Edition will be coming to PlayStation VR2 at launch on 22nd February 2023, vastly widening the audience for the ILMxLab venture. It arrives in physical format on 7th April.
The Mandalorian: Season 3 key art and featurette arrive 30 days from premiere
Hold on to your Hutts…. Today, Disney+ shared brand-new key art and an exciting featurette for the third season of “The Mandalorian,” the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting 1 March. Watch the new featurette and join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa and others as they explore how “The Mandalorian” and its fan-favorite character Grogu rose to engage the world and win the hearts of viewers across the globe.
Funko Fair 2023: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary releases
Coming in from the 2023 Funko Fair, a new range of Funko releases dedicated to celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, and bringing us a slew of familiar favourites including standalone classics and a superb nesting bobblehead skiff set. Happy hunting!. Sale. Hardcover Book. Baver, Kristin (Author)
#CANTINA 2 teaser video
There are a lot of events happening during the long weekend of 7th – 10th April during Star Wars Celebration to occupy people’s time on the evenings, and the biggest of them all is #CANTINA 2 which takes place at the Indigo at the O2 on Sunday 9th April. Here’s a video teasing what’s in store for the ever-growing numbers of fans who are attending the event.
Inferno Squad on the hunt on Bounty Hunters #32 variant cover
Inferno Squad, legendary Imperial warriors from Battlefront II hit the cover of 8th March Bounty Hunters #32, which can only mean trouble for our bounty hunting buddies as the next major arc of the series begins. The legendary imperial unit from the hit video game Star Wars: Battlefront II are...
