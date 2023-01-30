Hold on to your Hutts…. Today, Disney+ shared brand-new key art and an exciting featurette for the third season of “The Mandalorian,” the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting 1 March. Watch the new featurette and join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa and others as they explore how “The Mandalorian” and its fan-favorite character Grogu rose to engage the world and win the hearts of viewers across the globe.

2 DAYS AGO