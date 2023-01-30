‘Mayfair Witches’: Beth Grant on Carlotta’s Repressed Sexuality & Religious Fanaticism

Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
CBS is sticking with So Help Me Todd as the network announced the hit drama has been renewed for Season 2 which will run during the 2023-2024 season. Since the show’s September 2022 debut, So Help Me Todd has become Thursday’s top new series and has averaged 6.3 million viewers per episode, expanding to 7.4 million with live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing. So Help Me Todd stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as Margaret and Todd Wright, a mother and son team who investigate crimes.
Fairfield Sun Times
Annette Bening to Star in Peacock’s Limited Drama ‘Apples Never Fall’
Just like with previous adaptations of Liane Moriarty’s novels, her latest will have a big name attached. Peacock has announced that four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening will star in its upcoming limited drama series, Apples Never Fall, as Joy Delaney. This marks her return to television after nearly 20 years, following Mrs. Harris on HBO in 2005. For that role, she was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)
An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
Comments / 0