‘Mayfair Witches’: Beth Grant on Carlotta’s Repressed Sexuality & Religious Fanaticism

CBS is sticking with So Help Me Todd as the network announced the hit drama has been renewed for Season 2 which will run during the 2023-2024 season. Since the show’s September 2022 debut, So Help Me Todd has become Thursday’s top new series and has averaged 6.3 million viewers per episode, expanding to 7.4 million with live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing. So Help Me Todd stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as Margaret and Todd Wright, a mother and son team who investigate crimes.

1 DAY AGO