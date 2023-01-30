ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lowellsfirstlook.com

Junction Bar to Become Italian Restaurant in 2024

Lowell’s dining scene has everything from Mexican fare to fast food to a Chinese buffet. However, something has been missing, according to Brent Slagell. “I’ve lived in Lowell for 25 years now, and there is no place where you can buy a pizza and a beer and watch a game,” he says.
LOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy