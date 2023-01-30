ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
BET

Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million

As the world continues to react to the recently released footage of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being violently assaulted by five Memphis police officers, a GoFundMe page started by Nichols’ mother has surpassed $1.2 million. The page was launched just two days ago by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells. She created...
WJHL

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
