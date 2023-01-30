Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death
Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday.
1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity revokes membership of officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
One of the nation’s most prominent Black fraternities has revoked the membership of three former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers last month. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was unaware three officers involved in the incident were part of its organization until…
BET
Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million
As the world continues to react to the recently released footage of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being violently assaulted by five Memphis police officers, a GoFundMe page started by Nichols’ mother has surpassed $1.2 million. The page was launched just two days ago by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells. She created...
Law enforcement officials send message after Tyre Nichols' death: This was 'thug culture' not 'police culture'
Police officials urge Americans not to "attack the entire profession" for the "horrible crimes" of the Memphis PD after the tragic beating death of Tyre Nichols.
newsnationnow.com
2 more law officers ‘relieved of duty’ after Tyre Nichols video release
(The Hill) – Two deputies in Shelby County, Tennessee, who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation, following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’ death. “Having watched...
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
Man charged with murder after running over another man with his SUV, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Saturday night after another man ran over him with an SUV, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they found Krishun Smith underneath a black 2005 GMC Envoy on Sunrise Street in Frayser around 10:15 p.m. on January 28, 2023. Smith...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
Three people wanted for breaking into 5 cars in parking lot, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help for information on three vehicle prowlers. On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:05 p.m., Memphis Police received information about multiple car break-ins on Ridgeway Road. Surveillance footage captured a blue Dodge Charger pulled into the lot, and three...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
fox32chicago.com
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols posted bond and were released from jail by early Friday morning, per jail records. Desmond Mills and Justin Smith each posted their $250,000 bond and were...
