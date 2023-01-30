Read full article on original website
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Opinion-Two Ways to Overcome Loneliness After Narcissists Abuse
I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. Once the relationship ends, feeling lonely doesn't do it justice. Especially if the relationship was relatively new and you're still severely trauma bonded.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Base "Love" On Idealization and Fantasy
Recently I talked with a friend in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she was constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
The Truth About Self-Hatred
It is too devastating for children to acknowledge that their parents might not be competent or may be cruel. Self-hatred is a childhood survival strategy, but it no longer serves us in our adult life. It is possible to move from self-hatred to self-compassion. The truth about self-hatred, and its...
Opinion: Signs That Someone Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the most challenging part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
The Mystery of Soul Mates, Twin Flames, and Kindred Spirits.
This is a response to "A Letter To Myself: Relationships Are Full-Time Employment, Are You Up For the Job?" We are all chasing deep and authentic connections with people. I think it is one of the soul purposes if not the soul purpose of why we are here on Earth. We all want to feel loved and understood as we go through the mystery of life. But did you know there are three types of soul connections that go beyond the casual human relationship? These are the ever so mystical connections that are soul mates, twin flames, and kindred spirits. Below we will dive into the three so you can discover if you have met someone you share this magical connection with.
Benefits of Being Single
Are you celebrating with a significant other or practicing self-love this Valentine’s Day? Cupid can cause a lot of pressure on people. Any holiday actually adds to the stress of being single or committed. But there is something about the “L-word” that drives people crazy.
The Narcissist's Silence and Rejection
The discard is when the narcissist suddenly stops talking to you and/or starts rejecting you. The discard can happen at any time during the relationship, but it usually happens after you've spent some time with the narcissist. There are many reasons why someone might discard you and these vary from person to person.
The February 2023 snow moon in Leo will bring high drama
February’s full snow moon in Leo peaks with full mane and unmistakable roar on February 5, 2023, at 1:27 PM EST. Full moons are by default heightened affairs where culminations come a knocking, revelations slip into something more uncomfortable and cycles; menstrual, romantic, traumatic and otherwise get to concluding. Add to this that Leo is the sign synonymous with stubborn pride, high drama and theatrical expression and you have the recipe for a potent lunation. Snow moon meaning ...
Indigenous Folklore Tells of the Raven Mocker Who Steals Time From the Dying
They devour the hearts of their victims without leaving a trace.
How To Know When Each Zodiac Is Seriously Going Through It
Sometimes it’s hard to hide your stress, frustration, anxiety, and sadness, especially when things get tough. Some people are better than others at pretending everything’s okay. This is how you can tell when each zodiac sign is really going through it:. Aries. When they’re going through it, you’ll...
This Full Moon in Leo Limpia Will Remind You of Your Inner Strength
The roar of the lion returns with the Full Moon in Leo, reminding us of our ferocious strength. Even on days when we don't feel like the Royal Highness of the Jungle, it exists within us. The full moon provides us with the platform to release and let go of the things no longer serving our highest and greatest selves. A full moon limpia creates a visible and tangible physical symbol of that full moon energy, creating the magic you need to shed old skin and be supported by your guides as you do so.
MIT neuroscientist shares 4 things she never does to eliminate ‘brain fog and forgetfulness’
The alarm goes off. You get dressed, grab your coffee, and head to work. But by lunchtime, you start to feel disorganized. You reread emails because you lack focus and mental clarity. There's nothing worse than brain fog. In addition to stress and lack of sleep, it can be caused...
Full moon in Leo and energies to manifest your dream life
The Full Moon in Leo on February 5, 2023, marks a powerful time of transformation and manifestation. This lunation is not just any regular full moon, as it falls under the sign of Leo, known for its boldness, pride, and high drama. On the other hand, the Sun is transiting through Aquarius, the sign of innovation and socially conscious, during this time.
Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely
Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.
The Emotion Each Zodiac Struggles To Express (In One Sentence)
You struggle with expressing sadness because you never want anyone to mistake your vulnerability for weakness, so you usually cry behind closed doors. You struggle with expressing lust because you don’t want to make the other person feel uncomfortable or pressured, even if they’ve shown the same interest in you and you have nothing to worry about.
What Is the Spiritual Bypass?
When one chooses the path of meditation to heal psychologically and spiritually, one forgets at times about feelings like compassion and forgiveness. One might even forget about the attitudes of kindness, generosity, and gratitude. When people meditate, they might experience feelings of ease, well-being, and lucidity. I have experienced these meditative states as beautiful and comforting. However, even though the practice of meditation allows a person to experience positive states, they need to support human, everyday living, rather than encourage escaping from what is difficult to face.
Full Moon In Leo Horoscope For Zodiac Signs
Here’s how your Zodiac sign will experience the Leo Full Moon. Now that we know how this Full Snow Moon in Leo will affect us collectively let’s look at how the Zodiac signs will fair.
Zodiacs Ranked By How High Their Standards Are
Leos are always being accused of being too picky. They want someone who has it all — money, looks, and personality. They aren’t willing to settle for someone who only has two out of three things. They are holding out for a perfect person who might not actually exist.
Best Exercise For Flat Tummy at Home
A flat tummy is a common fitness goal for many people. Whether you are trying to fit into a new dress or simply feel better about your body, a flat tummy can help boost your confidence and improve your overall health. However, not everyone has the time or resources to join a gym or hire a personal trainer. Fortunately, there are many effective exercises you can do at home to help flatten your tummy and strengthen your core.
