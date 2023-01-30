Read full article on original website
Wanted Mafia Hitman Found Living His Best Life as a Pizza Chef in France
An Italian man convicted of beating two mafia rivals to death with a crowbar in a Calabrian fish restaurant more than 30 years ago was arrested by French police Thursday after investigators discovered he was working as a pizza chef in an Italian restaurant in the French Alps region. Edgardo...
The Karaoke Mini-Game to 'Yakuza' Fan Pipeline
Winter’s usually slow, but not now—we’ve got games! Ren’s checking out Freelancer, a chaotic roguelike mode added to the Hitman world, and Rob is returning to his established love of tall ships with Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts. Cado’s checked out a preview for the Like a Dragon: Ishin remake and might just need to play the rest of the Yakuza games. After the break, Patrick dives into the latest, surprisingly divergent episode of The Last of Us, and Cado’s playing A Space for the Unbound, a slice-of-life magical realist game set in a small town in Indonesia that’s equal parts charming and foreboding. Then, in the question bucket, we ponder how deep Patrick is willing to go to live the Kirkland Signature lifestyle.
Vice
Maison Margiela REPLICA want to take you on the best date of your life
All great love stories start with a first date, but, let’s be honest with ourselves, not all first dates are created equally. If you’ve ever been single, if you’ve ever spent a dreary Sunday afternoon listlessly scrolling through the worst the dating apps algorithm has to offer, if you’ve ever spent three hours in a packed cocktail bar listening to someone recount their A Levels and food allergies and entire family tree without asking you a single question, you know this to be true. But for every bad first date, we all have memories of the good ones. Of the instant connections, the sights, scents and emotions that come with the first flush of falling in love. It’s those memories (dig deep, find them!) that Maison Margiela REPLICA want to evoke and celebrate with their newest fragrance, On A Date.
How the Silent Hill-Inspired ‘SIGNALIS’ Tried to Forge Its Own Identity
Though Konami has done little to nurture the Silent Hill series in the past decade and change, its influence has rarely wavered. You merely needed to know where to look. Nowhere was the power of Silent Hill more pronounced than in 2022’s SIGNALIS from rose-engine, a sprawling and sci-fi intimate story about love and death, a game with the upsetting vibes of Silent Hill and the inventory management of classic Resident Evil.
Vice
HUGO’s new faces and Loewe’s next Studio Ghibli collab: What’s in Fashion?
Happy Friday, our fashion-hungry friends! This is also a slight goodbye too, only temporarily whilst we jet off to New York to begin the first of the AW23 womenswear fashion weeks. We’ll be back before you know it! In the meantime, here is all the news in the sartorial world you may have missed this week – From an exciting new cast of faces over at HUGO and another wholesome Loewe Studio Ghibli collection that sends us all feral as we try to grab a piece, to Alexander McQueen’s slash-filled Men’s AW23 collection and the much-anticipated launch of Simone Rocha menswear at Dover Street Market. Here’s what’s in fashion.
Vice
Marni turns a clean page for AW23
The day before staging his first Marni show in Japan, the Italian house’s creative director Francesco Risso is holding court in a stark-white room of the geometric sports venue Yoyogi National Gymnasium, built by the architect Kenzo Tange for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic, where the show will take place. His signature bleached curls are freshly shorn, his demeanour centred and zen, and his typically colourful wardrobe swapped out for an all-white outfit made predominantly of paper. What is going on? All became clear the following day when guests stepped foot inside the showspace, which entirely wrapped in the crisp white material. There, they would witness with a performance by an orchestra wearing the same white paper pyjamas as Francesco, and sit on paper-wrapped seats with hand-written letters on each. Most importantly, they would see predominantly locally streetcast models wearing a collection that signified carte blanche for Marni.
Vice
A Japanese photographer’s unconventional family portraits
There are no family portraits in the history of Japanese photography quite like Masaki Yamamoto’s Guts (2018). Exhibiting 92 brilliantly blunt fly-on-the-wall photos of his seven-member family during their cluttered, 18-year tenancy in a one-room apartment in Kobe, Japan, the book offered a unique and unashamed view of domestic life amongst towering heaps of laundry, dirty dishes and newspapers.
Vice
