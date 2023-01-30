Read full article on original website
Lately, I've been flirting with the idea of buying a house in Lubbock. I used to worry that if I actually bought a home here, I would end up stuck here forever or something, but after spending an exorbitant amount of money on rent for the past couple of years, a low mortgage payment doesn't sound too bad.
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight
Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
Lubbock Last-Minute Plans: First Friday, Valentine’s, and More
As the weekend approaches, it is time to decide how you want to spend it. While there is nothing wrong with staying in and relaxing, there are so many great events going on in Lubbock that you can check out. Starting with Friday, we have the First Friday Art Trail...
Lubbock Kids Can Spend Time With The Easter Bunny With No Wait
I know it is crazy to think about but Easter is coming and if you want your kids to meet the Easter bunny there is a special experience here in Lubbock for it. Most of the time when you want to see a character you wait in a long line and get to see them long enough to take a picture, this experience is not that.
Lubbock, Sometimes You Can Make Your Own Dang Coffee
I had to go into work today. It's part of my job, and the primary reason I live where I do- so I can make it in to the station even in inclement weather. Broadcast is just one of those businesses, and I'm happy to serve Lubbock in my very small way with weather updates.
Free Lubbock Kids Event Is Fun & Giving Kids a Smile
Looking for a fun free educational event to take your kiddos to? Look no further. The Science Spectrum is a special place in Lubbock. It is a non-profit museum dedicated to science education. They host so many awesome events for kids in Lubbock and this is one of them. The...
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
An Iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen is Performing in Lubbock This Weekend
If you are a fan of drag queens, then you have most likely been keeping up with RuPaul’s Drag Race over the years. The show is currently on it’s 15th season ans features several iconic queens including Jax, Sasha Colby, Loosey LaDuca, Sugar and Spice (twins you might be familiar with from TikTok), and more.
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes
From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations
I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
Don’t Miss Out On These Exclusive Dallas Mavericks & Texas Tech Hats
Do you love the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Tech? You don't want to miss out on these exclusive hats coming. The Dallas Mavericks are hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night like they do every year but this year they are adding something new. They will be offering an exclusive co-branded hat.
Comedian Felipe Esparza Is Coming To Lubbock
Get ready for another night filled with laughter as comedian Felipe Esparza is brining his "Big Foo Tour" to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall on April 29, 2023. Esparza has been on numerous television shows, won Last Comic Standing in 2010, and has specials on Netflix in both English and Spanish.
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
