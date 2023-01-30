ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight

Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
LUBBOCK, TX
Free Lubbock Kids Event Is Fun & Giving Kids a Smile

Looking for a fun free educational event to take your kiddos to? Look no further. The Science Spectrum is a special place in Lubbock. It is a non-profit museum dedicated to science education. They host so many awesome events for kids in Lubbock and this is one of them. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes

From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
LUBBOCK, TX
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations

I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
LUBBOCK, TX
Comedian Felipe Esparza Is Coming To Lubbock

Get ready for another night filled with laughter as comedian Felipe Esparza is brining his "Big Foo Tour" to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall on April 29, 2023. Esparza has been on numerous television shows, won Last Comic Standing in 2010, and has specials on Netflix in both English and Spanish.
LUBBOCK, TX
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

