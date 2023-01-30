Read full article on original website
CVS, Amazon, Optum: Health system CIOs on who will be the biggest disrupter of '23
As Amazon, CVS and Optum continue to utilize upstart companies that provide primary care, virtual care and in-home care to try to buy their way into the healthcare industry, health system CIOs told Becker's that they're betting on CVS and Optum to make the most disruption to the primary care arena in 2023.
Eduardo Conrado's path from digital, innovation chief to president of Ascension
Eduardo Conrado, the new president of St. Louis-based Ascension, came from the IT and digital side to become the second-in-command at one of the nation's largest health systems. Mr. Conrado spent more than 26 years at telecom company Motorola, starting as chief marketing officer before working his way up to...
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. NOCD, a company offering virtual treatment options for obsessive-compulsive disorder, raised $34 million in a funding round that saw participation from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Cigna. Aluna, an artificial...
6 health systems shuffling leadership, operations
Ongoing financial challenges, increased efficiency at the executive level and the need to move more quickly with strategic decisions are some of the key reasons health systems across the country are restructuring operations and leadership teams. Here are six systems shuffling executive leaders or restructuring operations that Becker's Hospital Review...
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
Digital mental health company cuts 128 jobs
Mindstrong Health, a digital mental health company, is cutting 128 jobs and permanently closing its Menlo Park, Calif., office, the East Bay Times reported Feb. 2. The job cuts will begin March 24 and wrap up April 15. The company has raised $160 million in financing.
The uncharted waters of using healthcare data for marketing practices
The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a $1.5 million settlement with GoodRx Holdings for allegedly sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google, the move, the first of its kind for the organization, could spark better health data privacy laws, Politico reported Feb. 2. For the first time, the...
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
7 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. 2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region. 3. David Byrd, group COO of...
OSF HealthCare develops AI-based discharge platform
Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has partnered with venture builder High Alpha Innovation and Alpine Health Systems to launch an AI-based discharge platform that can identify patients who may be at risk of longer hospital stays. OSF HealthCare and its innovation arm OSF Innovation helped develop the tool, dubbed Alpine, which...
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio, seeks...
Healthcare adds 58K jobs in January
Healthcare gained 58,200 jobs in January, while hospital job growth slowed last month compared to the month prior, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The January count is higher than the 54,700 jobs healthcare added in December and the...
Monument Health names chief health care information officer
Patrick Woodard, MD, has joined Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health as chief health care information officer. Dr. Woodard was previously vice president and chief digital officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and chief medical information officer and vice president of clinical systems for Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health. In...
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
Google parent Alphabet's health insurance company grew nearly sixfold in '22
Google parent company Alphabet's health insurance business grew nearly sixfold last year, tech news site The Verge reported. That business, Granular, provides stop-loss coverage to employers, and is a subsidiary of Alphabet's healthcare company, Verily, which itself more than doubled in revenue last year, according to the Feb. 2 story. And the biggest contributor to that growth was Granular.
Fairview Health downgraded as operating losses likely to persist
Minneapolis-based Fairview Health has had its credit rating downgraded from "A" to "BBB+" amid concern its operating income is unlikely to improve for some time, according to a Feb. 2 S&P Global note shared with Becker's. The rating refers both to the system's long-term rating and on specific bonds. Other...
5 hospital HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have recently been named to new roles:. 1. LeAnne Andersen was named chief people officer at the newly-formed Bellin and Gundersen Health System, dual headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., and La Crosse, Wis. 2. Lesley Zurek was named senior director of...
Nebraska health system unifies EHRs with Meditech Expanse
Valentine, Neb.-based Cherry County Hospital and Clinics has chosen Meditech Expanse for its EHR. With the move, the health system will integrate its hospital, clinics and home care under one EHR. "Expanse will help our providers navigate patient records with ease and efficiency, decreasing the time we spend on administrative...
Speed hires and bidding battles: latest tactics in the war for talent
Quick response times and pay hikes help pull talent in the current hiring market, according to a recent survey from job search engine ZipRecruiter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, ZipRecruiter surveyed 2,550 U.S. residents hired to new roles within the last six months. This is what they had to say about their job-search experience:
