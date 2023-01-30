ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

AP_001894.c6a270c3c5ea4516880165af1cb06e9b.2119
4d ago

JCP has suggestions. I have a suggestion, lower your damm rates. Encouragement for all electric, clean environment facility, and who’s going to pay the bill. Rates go up and JCPL suggestion for paying the bill, higher rates, when to use the utility. Well heating the house electrical, along with lights, JCPL does well, the person paying the bill not so well, but we do have a cleaner environment. America has become a country of how to survive and live. I’m all ears —— any suggestions. JCPL and $$$$$$ goes well together.

Reply
5
Related
TAPinto.net

Under New Law, E-ZPass Will Now Have to Check Customer Accounts Prior to Issuing Violations

NEW JERSEY-  A new law (S-646/A-823) signed by Governor Murphy on February 2, will now require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database before sending a violation notice in the mail.  Under the new law, motorists traveling on the NJ Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway won't be receiving unpaid tolls if their E-ZPass accounts are current and in good standing. If the vehicle has an E-ZPass account, the owner of the vehicle will be charged for the toll through E-ZPass. The $50 administrative fee can not be assessed unless...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Treasury Donates $3.9 Million To Utility Assistance Program To Mark National Unclaimed Property Day; Here’s How You Can Claim Unclaimed Property

Marking National Unclaimed Property Day, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) announced a $3.9 million contribution to help provide assistance to low and moderate income New Jersey households struggling to pay their utility bills. Each year, the contribution is presented to the Affordable Housing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
acnj.org

Increased NJ SNAP Benefits to End in March

Legislation Introduced to Increase Minimum Monthly Threshold to $95. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have received increased monthly NJ SNAP (sometimes referred to as food stamps) benefits. As of March 2023, these increased benefit amounts will end, and families will begin receiving their usual monthly SNAP allowance. The minimum amount NJ SNAP families will now receive per month will be $50. Individuals or households who previously received less than $50 in benefits, will receive an additional payment to bring their total benefit amount to the $50 threshold. New Jersey is the first state to institute a minimum monthly SNAP amount.
NEW JERSEY STATE
tapinto.net

Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?

Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
followsouthjersey.com

SNAP Benefits Will Change Beginning In March

SOUTH JERSEY — As the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 will expire at the end of February, beginning March 1, 2023, all households eligible for SNAP will begin receiving a minimum $50 monthly benefit. In June, 2022, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Child tax credit, offshore wind resistance, teacher signing bonuses

New Jersey Policy Perspective argues for expanding NJ's new child tax credit program. A call to provide more assistance to New Jersey families who are faced with rising costs due to inflation was made Tuesday by New Jersey Policy Perspective. It released a report arguing for expanding the state’s child tax credit program, which was approved last summer. Under the program, eligible families will receive up to $500 for every child under the age of six. New Jersey Policy Perspective proposes expanding the tax credit to $1,000 for kids under six years old and opening eligibility to children ages six to 11. According to New Jersey Policy Perspective, the expanded credit would help more than 440,000 families across the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njbmagazine.com

Applications Open for 2023 Historic Property Reinvestment Program

Applications for the 2023 round of funding for the New Jersey Historic Property Reinvestment Program (HPRP) are now open, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has announced. Applications for Regular and Transformative Projects will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3. For eligibility requirements and to access the application, please visit https://www.njeda.com/historic-property-reinvestment-program/.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
Rock 104.1

Another interest rate hike – what it means for NJ residents

💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
lnnnews.com

Governor Murphy Defends Use of Covid Funds for Personal SUVs - Kind of

An interviewer on News 12 New Jersey pressed Governor Murphy on the ethics of routing over 500K in federal Covid relief funds toward brand-new SUVs for the personal use of the governor and state officials. The governor responded by stridently defending his use of state vehicles to get around and...
njbmagazine.com

Integrity House Executive Elected President of the NJ Society of Addiction Medicine

Integrity House Executive Medical Director Dr. Tony Rajiv Juneja, M.D., M.S. has been elected president of the New Jersey Society of Addiction Medicine (NJSAM) for a 2-year term that began on Jan. 1. NJSAM advances the treatment of addiction through education of physicians, physicians-in-training, and other health professionals. The society...

Comments / 0

Community Policy