Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
seattlespectator.com
Tech Layoffs and Business Closures Make Seattle’s Future Uncertain
After operating for over 26 years and representing a prominent symbol in the Seattle retail scene, the Nike store in downtown Seattle officially closed its doors Jan. 19. While the Nike store previously located on Pine St. has not released an official reason for the closure, CBS speculates that it had something to do with increasing crime rates and homelessness downtown, which are exacerbated by the lack of affordable housing in the Seattle area.
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
Lovable radio host Frasier returns, but not to Seattle
Frasier, the lovable but loveless radio host who put Seattle on the map will not be returning to the Emerald City. In a reprise of the role that began on the TV series “Cheers,” actor Kelsey Grammar will return to his original home, Boston. CBS and Paramount+ have...
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
secretseattle.co
The 46 Best Bars In Seattle, According to Seattleites Themselves
Locals know these are the best bars in Seattle. The end of Dry January is swiftly approaching! If you abstained for the past month, you’re probably looking forward to treating yourself to the best possible cocktail that you can find in Seattle. Or maybe you don’t drink at all and you’re just looking for a convivial space to be with other people! Either way, Seattle has hundreds of bars and it can be hard to find the best ones on your own. That’s why we asked local Seattleites for their favorite bars.
Alexander Joins Huard in Big Sky, Only He Heads to Montana State
The wide receiver turns to his third college team after stops at Arizona State and Washington.
Peek Inside Seattle’s Most Expensive 5-Star Hotel Room
🎵"I'm a five-star chick, eatin' five-star meals..."🎵. There are not that many 5-star hotels in Seattle. First, we'll show you a few 5-star Seattle hotels and then we'll give you a peek inside the most expensive hotel room we found available in Seattle. Even if you cannot afford to...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
travelnoire.com
Seattle Museum Month Is Back This February; Here's How You Can Take Advantage Of This Deal
Enjoy all the city offers, plus a discount on over 30 of the city’s top museums and cultural institutions throughout February, which is considered the official month of the celebration. From February 1 to February 28, visitors staying in one of the over 50 participating downtown Seattle hotels will...
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
National signing day 2023: Where Washington high school football seniors have signed (live updates)
National Signing Day 2023 has arrived. Plenty of the state's top recruits signed their national letters of intent during the early signing period in December. Here is a running list of athletes making their final decisions Wednesday. SBLive will keep this page updated with all of the football ...
425magazine.com
50 Years of Gilman Village
In 1972, Issaquah’s Ruth and Marvin Mohl envisioned a haven where local and independent businesses could thrive and neighbors could support neighbors in their small town of Issaquah. Marvin and Ruth’s daughter, Lucy Mohl, said that vision became reality. The long-beloved Gilman Village is now celebrating 50 years and...
Austin Mack, nation's No. 7 quarterback in 2024, commits to Washington Huskies
The Washington Huskies have shown dramatic improvement under Kalen DeBoer and that showed up in the 2023 recruiting class ranking with a top-30 national recruiting class. But there was still room for improvement, as the Huskies failed to sign a signed top-200 prospect in 2023. It appears that won't ...
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
