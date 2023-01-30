ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
Tech Layoffs and Business Closures Make Seattle’s Future Uncertain

After operating for over 26 years and representing a prominent symbol in the Seattle retail scene, the Nike store in downtown Seattle officially closed its doors Jan. 19. While the Nike store previously located on Pine St. has not released an official reason for the closure, CBS speculates that it had something to do with increasing crime rates and homelessness downtown, which are exacerbated by the lack of affordable housing in the Seattle area.
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
The 46 Best Bars In Seattle, According to Seattleites Themselves

Locals know these are the best bars in Seattle. The end of Dry January is swiftly approaching! If you abstained for the past month, you’re probably looking forward to treating yourself to the best possible cocktail that you can find in Seattle. Or maybe you don’t drink at all and you’re just looking for a convivial space to be with other people! Either way, Seattle has hundreds of bars and it can be hard to find the best ones on your own. That’s why we asked local Seattleites for their favorite bars.
50 Years of Gilman Village

In 1972, Issaquah’s Ruth and Marvin Mohl envisioned a haven where local and independent businesses could thrive and neighbors could support neighbors in their small town of Issaquah. Marvin and Ruth’s daughter, Lucy Mohl, said that vision became reality. The long-beloved Gilman Village is now celebrating 50 years and...
