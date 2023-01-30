Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFers And AEW Star Featured In Upcoming Chyna Documentary
Chyna experienced some tragic moments in her life, but she will go down in history as a groundbreaking performer. The WWE Hall of Famer broke down barriers for women's wrestling in the late '90s and early 2000s, getting over at a time when it was very much an afterthought in WWE. The upcoming documentary "Chyna: Wrestling with Demons" will chronicle her life and career, and it's set to feature stars from across the wrestling world.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Calls Out His Rumored WrestleMania 39 Opponent
All signs point to a marquee match between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. The seeds were sown during last Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble where Paul eliminated Rollins from the battle royal, showboated for several seconds, and even seemed to taunt Rollins by imitating The Visionary's mannerisms. On Friday, Paul once again mocked Rollins by posting a video from the Rumble elimination, which ends with Rollins photoshopped in clown makeup.
wrestlinginc.com
Keith Lee Reportedly Off AEW TV Selling Injury
We have not seen Keith Lee on AEW programming since December when his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve Strickland stomped a cinderblock into his chest on "AEW Dynamite." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has remained out of action through all this time as part of the storyline, selling his injury, while Strickland accepts a mini-feud with Brian Pillman Jr. But when the call is made for his return, he'll be out to exact revenge on Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group, which is made up of Parker Boudreaux and the tattooed mystery Trench.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Lanny Poffo
With the death of Lanny Poffo, known throughout the wrestling industry as "The Genius," contemporaries, modern performers, and fans are sharing their reactions on social media. "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The...
wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
wrestlinginc.com
The Godfather Hopes To Apologize To WWE Star For Bullying Them
During WWE's Attitude Era, Charles Wright, who went by the ring name The Godfather, was accompanied to the ring by his lady escorts, who were referred to as the "Ho-Train," and his catchphrase "Pimpin' Ain't Easy" was passionately recited by live crowds every week. While speaking with "The Universal Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
wrestlinginc.com
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Chooses WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a legendary career in pro wrestling, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 without ever holding a single title in the company. Duggan also competed in promotions such as WCW and Mid-South Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before becoming a national star. Over the years, Duggan has shared the ring with greats like Shawn Michaels, William Regal, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and countless more. During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, Duggan revealed which opponent he counts as his favorite to enter the ring against.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Appears To Rib WWE Star Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Saraya isn't typically one for subtlety. After all, following her AEW debut in October, the former "NXT" Women's Champion cut her first live promo with the promotion and took a shot at her previous boss, Vince McMahon, in the process. Now, ahead of tonight's "AEW Dynamite," she appears to be taking another shot at specific WWE personnel — this time, a current superstar. On Twitter this afternoon, Saraya revealed an all-black getup that included a "Prison Mike" t-shirt in an obvious nod to "The Office" — and perhaps current Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio, as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Names Current WWE Star He'd Most Like To Wrestle
Kurt Angle has not competed inside a pro wrestling ring since Baron Corbin defeated him at WrestleMania 35. Despite not wrestling in nearly four years, Angle has had conversations about stepping into the ring again, however, those talks have not seen anything come to fruition. While speaking on "The Kurt...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins On Why Cody Rhodes Is Selfish
Upon returning to WWE in April 2022, Cody Rhodes immediately entered into a feud with Seth Rollins, defeating him on his first night back in the company. The two men would go to war at the two subsequent Premium Live Events, with Rhodes walking away victorious all three times. Despite the multiple hard-fought battles between the two, there still appears to be no love lost.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Recalls Conversation With Vince McMahon Concerning AEW
As the two top pro wrestling promotions in the United States, AEW and WWE are constantly being compared to one another. Both sides have also shown a willingness to take shots at the other, with AEW occasionally calling out and even mocking WWE, while WWE has criticized AEW through the media. Now it appears that WWE has been taking an even keener interest in AEW for quite a while.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Briscoe Shares Message Following AEW's Jay Briscoe Tribute Match
It has been an unimaginable two weeks for Mark Briscoe. He saw his brother and tag team partner, Jay Briscoe, pass away, leading to a chain of events that found Mark headlining "AEW Dynamite" last week against Jay Lethal. Through it all, Mark has been the embodiment of perseverance, inspiring others with his outlook and words.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/3): Royal Rumble Fallout, Charlotte Flair Vs. Sonya Deville For The SmackDown Women's Title, More
The next chapter of The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be penned on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina. A dramatic twist followed the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event at the Royal Rumble as Zayn smashed a steel chair into the back of the "Tribal Chief" after being tasked to finish the job on an already beaten and handcuffed Owens. As a result, Jey Uso, who had called the "Honorary Uce" his "brother" just days earlier, was left shaken, exiting the scene alone and turning his back on his family — both literally and figuratively. Who might appear this evening in the aftermath of the Rumble remains to be seen, but one can only assume that there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had moving ahead.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge's TV Commitments Reportedly Affected WWE Royal Rumble Plans
Edge may have returned to the ring last weekend at the Royal Rumble, but that may not have been the initial plan. Originally, a much bigger match had been discussed between Edge and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of Edge's outside commitments stood in the way of making that happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Commentator Feared They'd Be Fired For Calling Cesaro Wrong Name
About three weeks ago, Tom Hannifan (previously known as Tom Phillips in WWE) celebrated his first anniversary in the play-by-play announcer seat for Impact Wrestling. Joined by another former WWE announcer Matt Rehwoldt (the former Aiden English) Phillips' calls have given a fresh coat of paint to AXS TV's flagship show, one that comes with a lot of experience. But even with that experience, Phillips is human and makes mistakes. In an interview with Stephanie Chase, Phillips was asked about just that: What are the biggest slip-ups he's made on commentary?
Comments / 0