Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $613 Million

Photo: Getty Images

Monday's (January 30) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $613 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $572 million drawing Saturday (January 28) night.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the 10th time the game has exceeded the $600 plateau.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after one player in Kansas won the $92 million drawing on November 19.

The Powerball jackpot had previously reset after one player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7 , the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Four Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.