Rochester K-12 education: Our school children need ‘urgent care’ just like a fallen football player

Parents: 5-year-old left outside RCSD School No. 15
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of a five-year-old student at RCSD School 15 are asking for dismissal procedures to be revised, after they say their child was left to wander by himself outside. John Schmidt tells News 8 he pulled up to the school Wednesday and couldn’t find his son right away. After a brief […]
Monroe County to host open interviews for qualified Child Protective Services caseworkers
Starting Friday, Monroe County will be hosting open interviews for those qualified and interested in becoming caseworkers for Child Protective Services.
Rochester K-12 education: What do I need this ‘stuff’ for anyway?
Most often the response by a student as to why he/she dropped out of school is, “What do I need this s— for anyway?” It seems to me that if we address that question, respond to that question with a well thought out solution and implementation, we will have a lot fewer kids throwing in the towel. That begs the question, why don’t we show kids professions and/or careers early on and throughout their K-12 journey? Why don’t we show them how those boring academics are connected with, or related to, the many opportunities that exist and are available to them? If we could find a way to do that, we would increase the odds of keeping kids in school and graduating with a purpose and a clear pathway to a successful post-high school education. Whether a certificate program, a college/university, or a job opportunity with additional business-sponsored training/education, it would lead to a living wage future. It would also allow an individual to be in a position to make choices. Last but not least, while living by example, that success is contagious and will be passed on to the next generation.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Reverend Franklin Florence was a civil rights pioneer who literally changed the face of Rochester and much of corporate America. He died early Morning at the age of 89. Rev. Florence believed his spiritual commission was not only to prepare souls for the next life, but also work for the betterment of Blacks during this life. And his son believes his death on the first day of Black History Month is a divine call to continue his work.
Nurse questions cancer cluster findings after own diagnosis
58-year-old Richard Czosek sort of fell into his career as a nurse. But now this caregiver has become the patient.
The divide at Rochester General
Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
A farm where hope grows
There are days when Jennyrae Brongo walks out onto the 55 acres she bought in 2016 as an inclusive community farm and no one knows who she is, which she sees as an incredible sign of progress and growth. “Every year, from the moment I founded this place to the...
Pet Pride responds to a neverending ‘kitten season’
A perfect storm of pandemic-related shutdowns, an already overworked animal care system, and veterinary service shortages makes “kitten season” feel neverending for workers at Pet Pride of New York. “Usually it’s just March or April to October when we see the most kittens,” explains operations manager Kari LaBounty....
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape
A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
WHEC TV-10
‘No one has come to claim her’: Rochester business owner organizing memorial service for woman who died in fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – 78-year-old Christine Cannon died all alone in a house fire last week, but one Rochester business owner will not let her be buried without a proper memorial. Cannon’s body was pulled from the burning home on Hancock Street last Friday. No family members have come forward....
Rochester man pleads guilty to robbing ESL on Merchants Rd.
Mahoney was taken into custody and is potentially facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
Rochester native breaking barriers in the gymnastics world
Naimah Muhammad became the first gymnast from a HBCU to compete at the NCAA level this past January
13 WHAM
Rochester community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
Rochester, N.Y. - Community and clergy members gathered at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church to remember Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture | A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death. The group held...
WHEC TV-10
Wyoming County deputies: Man violated order of protection by displaying gun in video chat
AVON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested an Avon man for displaying a gun in a video chat with someone who had an order of protection against him. Jesse Driscoll Jr, 37, is accused of contacting the person in the Village of Castile on...
Report calls for increased AIM funding for Rochester
The city of Rochester needs more state funding—at least at par with other upstate cities—if it is to thrive in the future, a new report from state Sen. Samra Brouk’s office concludes. New York should give Rochester $13 million to $34 million more in annual Aid and...
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
Man sentenced for killing bicyclist while driving high on cannabis
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning for killing a bicyclist, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Zaire Pittman, formerly of Cheektowaga, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to the following charges: -Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, one count-Driving while ability impaired by a drug, […]
Rochester man comes home to apartment fire, man eating his food, wearing his clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly set an apartment on fire, donned the clothes of the homeowner, and began eating his food, officials with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday. According to the RFD, the second floor tenant of a Saratoga Avenue apartment complex came home Monday […]
The Rochester Beacon
