Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jaguars wide receiver, Jamal Agnew, was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as a return specialist.

He’ll replace Ravens WR Devin Duvernay who is unable to play because of an injury.

Agnew is the first Jaguars Pro Bowler since 2019 and the 31st Pro Bowler in franchise history.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

Read: Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area

He is the first return specialist to make the Pro Bowl in team history and the fourth specialist, joining punters Bryan Barker and Chris Hanson and kicker Mike Hollis.

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will take place in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, February 2.

Players will compete in skills challenges.

The Pro Bowl Games competition culminates with a seven versus seven NFC action-packed flag football game at Allegiant Stadium.

Read: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.