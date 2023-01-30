Read full article on original website
Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith
Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
Tom Brady’s pre-Super Bowl retirement makes things awkward for Fox’s Greg Olsen — but here’s a solution
The comeback king may finally be done, but Tom Brady’s football obituary should begin with his error of making one comeback too many. The venerable Patriots legend Tampa Bay Buccaneers mercenary-for-hire announced his retirement in a no-frills social media post on Wednesday morning. Prior to his final season —...
Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon
Jerry Jones championed the construction of Jerry World — AT&T Stadium — to host major sporting events far and wide, not simply for eight or nine Dallas Cowboys home games per year. His building hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 but weather problems in the Metroplex made that one a miserable experience. Now an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been affected by weather in that region, which will go further towards making his beautiful facility a less-than-ideal location for the big game.
Chad Johnson gives pro athletes a crash course in frugality
“Frugal” would be one word to describe Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson during his playing career in the NFL. During a recent sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Johnson revealed his secret to holding onto most of his earnings from football. So,...
Does Nathaniel Hackett really have the juice to get Aaron Rodgers to NYC?
Nathaniel Hackett should be honored this year at the NFL Honors ceremony with the biggest shyster in the game award. Within a 12-month period, Hackett coaxed two NFL franchises into hiring him. He convinced the Denver Broncos he was worthy of being a head coach and failed miserably. Now Hackett allegedly persuaded the Jets into employing him due to his “relationship” with Aaron Rodgers. Like he’s got the power to talk Rodgers into leaving the safe, cozy confines of Green Bay for New York and that cantankerous media market.
Super Bowl LVII: Forget the moneyline, look at these prop bets
If you’ve ever wondered why your Uncle Frankie was screaming at the top of his lungs six inches away from the television screen even though his favorite team wasn’t playing in the game, it was because the mortgage payment was coming up and if Cam Newton had fallen on that fumble, maybe he wouldn’t have had to find a new place to live. Don’t be like Uncle Frankie.
Expect the refs to throw a lot of flags during Super Bowl LVII
I don’t watch sporting events for the players or the game. Seeing incredible athletes accomplish phenomenal feats that I wouldn’t dream of doing in a billion years...nope, not for me. Rather, I watch sports because of the officials. To be so close to the action despite having none of the athletic prowess, yet still have a serious impact on the outcome of each game...well that’s a power trip I could really get behind. See, the referees are the true heroes of every sports league’s story. I only wish more attention was given to them each game. I wish they never had to face any accountability for incorrect calls that cost teams, fans, and players their seasons. I’m not the only person who thinks this either.
New York Liberty now a super team with Breanna Stewart signing
After leaving fans trying to decipher her cryptic tweets in Taylor Swift style about where she would end up next season, Breanna Stewart has gone back to her home state of New York. Stewart signed with the Liberty on Feb. 1, after spending the last six seasons with the Seattle...
Menacing charge against Joe Mixon dropped [Updated]
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati last month. Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer said he expects the charges to be dropped, saying it’s a rush to judgment, and for what it’s worth Mixon’s mom also said her son didn’t do it.
Hey, Jerry Jones, the Eagles' and Rams’ Super Bowl formulas are very different
Jerry Jones is so far into his own head that he’s paralyzed by fear (or the effects of old age). In one of Jones’ many rambling interviews where he talks Dallas football, the Cowboys owner said it’s “pretty impressive” that the L.A. Rams and Philadelphia Eagles have made the Super Bowl after going all in, but he prefers to think “long term.”
Philadelphia Eagles OL Josh Sills added to Commissioners Exempt list after being indicted on rape, kidnapping charges [Updated]
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills, 25, has been indicted on kidnapping and rape charges by an Ohio grand jury less than two weeks before his team is set to play in the Super Bowl, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden. [Update]:...
It feels like just another 'professional' football league looking to compete in an already oversaturated market.
The Arena Football League is making a comeback and is set to hit the field again in 2024. Arena football has been around in a couple of different incarnations since 1987 but hasn’t been active since 2019. For a long time, it was a primary alternative to the NFL in the United States. Now it feels like just another “professional” football league looking to compete in an already oversaturated market.
The NHL will always be a niche sport — and that’s fine
There is no fanbase that can whipsaw from beseeching the masses to watch their sport to getting pissed off at any mainstream coverage or attention quite like hockey fans. Any discussion of hockey’s ratings and popularity always includes a collection of the same reasons it’s not more popular, along with a scowl from hockey fans about why nobody watches. Hockey fans get pissed when it’s pointed out that it’s a niche sport, and then get equally pissed whenever it moves beyond that.
