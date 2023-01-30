Read full article on original website
FG MERGER CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has resigned her position of Chief Financial Officer. of the Company, effective. February 17, 2023. . Appointment of Officer. Effective. February 17, 2023. , the board of directors of the...
Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that. , its Chair, President and CEO, will present at the. Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. at. 10:30 a.m. Eastern on. Tuesday, Feb. 14. . A webcast of the presentation...
HCI Group to Present at Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference
TAMPA, Fla. , Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will present at the. Bank of America Financial Services Conference. in. New York. in. February 2023. . HCI Group. Chairman and...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR’s) of “bbb” (Good) of. ). These companies are collectively referred to as the. Nassau Insurance Group. (Nassau). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
Gallagher Re Joins ABIR and EY as 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit Headline Sponsors
(BDA) is pleased to announce that Gallagher Re has joined the. (ABIR) and EY as headline sponsors of the second annual Bermuda Risk Summit. , Executive Vice President, Gallagher Re, said, “Gallagher Re is proud to support the second Bermuda Risk Summit, an annual event that showcases the breadth and versatility of Bermuda’s globally significant risk market. This event serves as a timely opportunity to connect with industry leaders ahead of midyear renewals and we applaud the BDA for their efforts in making the Bermuda Risk Summit a success.”
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company,. effective immediately. Prior to the promotion,. , age 38, served as the Company's Vice President. of Product Operations since. January...
Aflac Incorporated Honored for Performance and Purpose
COLUMBUS, Ga. , February 3, 2023 /CSRwire/ - Demonstrating remarkable consistency in performance and gender equality. list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. The World's Most Admired Companies list ranks the best-regarded companies in 52 industries through...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Indemnity Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of. National Indemnity Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its affiliates (collectively referred to as National Indemnity). These companies are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway...
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Constellation Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of. Constellation Insurance Group. (Constellation) (. Minneapolis, MN. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under...
More than a decade: Tonya LeGrande and Associates looks back at 10 years in business
Schuyler Sun, The (Nebraska) story began over 20 years ago when she was working at a cancer center in Lincoln. There, she said, she loved the people but the work wasn't quite speaking to her. "I was a patient advocate and obviously that was one of my fav positions in...
